Civil Aviation Ministry Advises Indian Airlines To Play Indian Music In Aircraft & Airports

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday wrote to all Indian airlines and airports to play Indian music. Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya Scindia, advised the airlines following the request submitted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The Indian Express reported that airlines usually play standard piped music in aircraft when boarding and de-boarding passengers and some airlines play specially designed brand tunes or songs. However, it is sad to note that the chance of playing Indian music is very less likely in these aircraft. The new move can hopefully bring a change in the situation and uphold the value of Indian music. Scindia retweeted the tweet by Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, the Chairman of ICCR, where he expressed his happiness on the decision.

Commitment and Responsiveness are the parents of prompt action!Happy to share that having heard the plea of @iccr_hq and music fraternity @MoCA_GoI led by @JM_Scindia has issued an advisory on playing Indian music in aeroplanes and also in airport premises!Thx @narendramodi ji! pic.twitter.com/5zobII1TZp — Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@Vinay1011) December 28, 2021

Why Indian Music in Airlines?

The people in India are diverse and share different cultures and beliefs. India as a nation is imagined into existence. It is the national symbols and sentiments that unite Indians. Music is an integral part of cultural identity. The inclusion of Indian music in airlines and airports proves to be a great initiative from the side of the Aviation Ministry as it helps people acknowledge the richness and beauty of Indian music and feel a sense of pride in being an Indian.

As reported by The Print, Aviation Ministry's Joint Secretary Usha Padhee said,

"Music played by most airlines across the globe is quintessential of the country to which the airline belongs, for example, Jazz in American airline or Mozart in Austrian Airline and Arab music in an airline from the Middle East. But Indian airlines seldom play Indian music in flight, whereas our music has a rich heritage and culture, and it has one of the many things every Indian has a reason for truly proud of it."

Indian Council for Cultural Relations

Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is an autonomous organisation of the Indian government which involves in India's cultural relations with other countries and cultural exchange. It was founded in 1950 by Abul Kalam Azad.

On December 23, Scindia visited ICCR headquarters in New Delhi, from where he received the suggestion of inclusion of Indian music in airlines. ICCR wrote a letter in which they mentioned the negligence of private and government-owned airlines towards Indian music and the importance of playing Indian music in airlines.

Artists and musicians, including Anu Malik, Kaushal S Inamdar, Malini Awasthi, Shounak Abhisheki, Manjusha Patil K, Sanjeev Abhyankar, Rita Ganguly and Wasifuddin Dagar, were also present during the meeting and were signatories to the letter, reported The Indian Express. It was after this meeting, the Civil Aviation Ministry advised all Indian airlines and airports to play Indian music.

