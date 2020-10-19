Chinese Soldier Captured In Ladakh's Demchok Area, To Be Returned To PLA

A soldier of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) was captured near the Demchok area of Ladakh on Monday after straying across the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Indian Army informed.

The soldier identified as Wang Ya Long is being provided with required medical assistance including oxygen, food and warm clothes, it added. According to the India Today report, Long was carrying civil and military documents when he was captured in Ladakh by the Indian Army.

"A PLA soldier identified as Corporal Wang Ya Long was apprehended in the Demchok sector of Eastern Ladakh on October 19 after he had strayed across the LAC," the statement released by the army read, adding a request has also been received from the PLA about the whereabouts of the missing soldier.

As per established protocols, he will be returned to Chinese officials at the Chushul–Moldo meeting point after completion of formalities, the statement added. According to the report, he is an armourer who repairs firearms. The agencies are however investigating if Long was on an espionage mission.

The action comes amid the border tussle between India and China in the region. Both armies have deployed over 50,000 troops each along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, including in Demchok sector, following the escalation of the five-month-long military standoff.

