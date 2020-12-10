"China, Pakistan Behind Farmers' Protest", Says Union Minister, Sikh Committee Calls It 'Shameful'

Union Minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday alleged that the ongoing farmers' protests are fueled by China and Pakistan,.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has condemned Danve's comments that portray farmers as 'anti-nationals' and 'anarchists', reported NDTV.

DSGMC President, S Manjinder Singh Sirsa called Danve's comments 'shameful', stating that many ministers and spokesperson's have repeatedly made such allegations.

He said that farmers have been protesting peacefully since the beginning, while the government has failed to address them and deliver justice to them. "The farmers who themselves fight and die for the nation, grow food, and whose children martyr themselves for the nation... don't try to paint them anti-national," Sirsa said in a video message released.

Danve, while speaking at the inaugural event Maharashtra's Jalna district also alleged that earlier, they had tried to mislead Muslims about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizen (NRC), however, their efforts did not succeed.



"Just the way Muslims were deceived that they might be forced to leave the country, farmers were being told they may face losses due to the new laws," Danve added.

The minister has also received flak from the Shiv Sena party for dragging China and Pakistan in the farmers' protest. Party's spokesperson Arvind Sawant said that BJP leaders were out of their senses after they lost power in Maharashtra.

