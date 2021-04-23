China Comes Forward To Help India In Its Fight Against Coronavirus

China has conveyed its willingness to help India in its fight against COVID, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday. Even as the COVID cases has risen to record levels, China has conveyed its commitment to stand beside India with necessary support and assistance to control the surge, while there is no clarity on the means of support.



China witnessed its first COVID case in late 2019 in the city of Wuhan. After that, the deadly virus has spread to different parts of the world and had affected 1,43,915,000 people and over 30,60,500 fatalities globally. World Health Organization who had been researching the origin of coronavirus, concluded "all the hypothesis" about the virus and it includes the claim of the emergence of the virus could have been from a bio lab "remained open" reported The Times of India.

India, China Helped Others & Each Other



From March 1 to April 4, China exported about 1.4 billion U.S. dollars of major epidemic prevention materials, mainly including 3.86 billion face masks, 37.52 million protective gowns, 2.41 million infrared thermometers, 16,000 ventilators, 2.84 million boxes of novel coronavirus detection reagents. Meanwhile, India has supported different countries by exporting various kinds of medical supplies. India exported to Serbia 90 tonnes of medical equipment including 50 tonnes of surgical gloves. India had supplied COVAX vaccines to different countries like Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan, Brazil, and many others, Covishield to Bhutan, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Seychelles.

Spike Continues



Meanwhile, India reported 3,14,835 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike recorded since the pandemic had an outbreak. India's death toll from the virus rose by 2,104 in the same time period. Amid the surge in the coronavirus, several hospitals are running out of oxygen supplies.

It is extremely helpful that India China despite the strain in relation, are willing to help each other in the time of need. The pandemic requires global powers collective efforts, the only way world could win over the virus is to fight it together and minimize the lives lost.



