China Constructing Bridge Over Pangong Lake In Ladakh Which It Occupied In 1950s: Report

A bridge is being built by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) over the Pangong Tso Lake in Khurnak, the narrowest part of the lake. According to the sources of The Print, the defence and security establishment stated that prefabricated structures are being used to build the bridge to face Indian Army operations, like the one that happened in August 2020, and it eventually led to the capturing of dominating heights present in the southern banks of Pangong Tso Lake.

As the bridge would cut down a 180km loop from Khurnak to the southern part of the lake, the route from Khurnak to Rudok will become 40-50kms instead of 200km, which was the earlier distance. The Pangong Tso lake is landlocked and is 135km long. It's one of the parts, is present in Ladakh, and the other part is in Tibet and it has been facing tensions between India and China since May 2020.

China Building Other Roads

The PLA mentioned that they have also begun to build a road to and from the bridge and will also add a new route for the development of soldiers as well as the material.

"They have probably learned the lesson and since they are quick in taking remedial measures, multiple steps have been initiated to ensure that their movement through that area is quicker and can scale up the presence in a big way", said one of the sources who tried explaining that why Chinese are building roads and bridge.

Also, there was a stand-off in that region between September 2020 and mid-2021, the Chinese have attempted to build a new road to the Moldo garrison so that the arc of the Indian soldiers and equipment is visible to them from the height.

Developments So Far

As per the report of The Hindu, Indian and Chinese troops have made disengagement from the southern banks in February 2020.

China has been developing its infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even during the stand-off. It included building up roads, surface to air missile sites, heliports, dwellings, among others. Even India made its developments in multiple infrastructures along the LAC, including the construction of roads, tunnels, underground ammunition depots, and induction of new warfighting equipment.

