All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
China Constructing Bridge Over Pangong Lake In Ladakh Which It Occupied In 1950s: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash and Wikimedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

China Constructing Bridge Over Pangong Lake In Ladakh Which It Occupied In 1950s: Report

Anuksha Bharat

Writer: Anuksha Bharat

Anuksha Bharat

Anuksha Bharat

Remote Intern

She is currently pursuing Masters in Media and Communication Studies from Christ (Deemed to be University). She likes exploring different things, people, places around her and is keen to know about them. She wishes to be a changemaker for society as growing up. She is now able to see various issues that are present around her. Also, being a part of this world she wants to contribute and make this world a better place to live.

See article by Anuksha Bharat

Ladakh,  3 Jan 2022 11:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

This bridge is set to cut down a 180km loop from China’s Khurnak to the southern part of Pangong Tso lake.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

A bridge is being built by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) over the Pangong Tso Lake in Khurnak, the narrowest part of the lake. According to the sources of The Print, the defence and security establishment stated that prefabricated structures are being used to build the bridge to face Indian Army operations, like the one that happened in August 2020, and it eventually led to the capturing of dominating heights present in the southern banks of Pangong Tso Lake.

As the bridge would cut down a 180km loop from Khurnak to the southern part of the lake, the route from Khurnak to Rudok will become 40-50kms instead of 200km, which was the earlier distance. The Pangong Tso lake is landlocked and is 135km long. It's one of the parts, is present in Ladakh, and the other part is in Tibet and it has been facing tensions between India and China since May 2020.

China Building Other Roads

The PLA mentioned that they have also begun to build a road to and from the bridge and will also add a new route for the development of soldiers as well as the material.

"They have probably learned the lesson and since they are quick in taking remedial measures, multiple steps have been initiated to ensure that their movement through that area is quicker and can scale up the presence in a big way", said one of the sources who tried explaining that why Chinese are building roads and bridge.

Also, there was a stand-off in that region between September 2020 and mid-2021, the Chinese have attempted to build a new road to the Moldo garrison so that the arc of the Indian soldiers and equipment is visible to them from the height.

Developments So Far

As per the report of The Hindu, Indian and Chinese troops have made disengagement from the southern banks in February 2020.

China has been developing its infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) even during the stand-off. It included building up roads, surface to air missile sites, heliports, dwellings, among others. Even India made its developments in multiple infrastructures along the LAC, including the construction of roads, tunnels, underground ammunition depots, and induction of new warfighting equipment.

Also Read: National Deaf Chess Champion Malika Handa 'Hurt' After Being Denied Job, Cash Reward By Punjab Govt

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anuksha Bharat
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
China 
India 
Ladakh 
Pangong Lake 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X