Children Forced To Beg In Delhi, Police Rescues 45 From Different Streets

The trafficking of children from marginalised families to begging has been a burning issue. The issue of Child Begging has not been adequately addressed in the country, despite knowing the horrible practice and how these minors are controlled by insidious cartels and mafias operating unchecked in different parts of the country.

However, the Anit-Human Trafficking Unity (AHTU)-Crime Branch of Delhi Police has made an effort to address the crime. Recently, the department rescued 45 children of the minor age from the national union territory, who were forced to beg on the streets for more than a week, NDTV reported.

Three Rescue Operations

The crime branch had conducted three rescue operations. On December 2, the AHTU started searching for children with the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) members. Initially, they searched the whole Shantivan Red Light area, Shastri Nagar Chowk Red Light, Rohtak Road Karol Bagh, and its adjoining locations. The team saved 13 children in total from all the regions.

A boy and two girls were rescued from the Shastri Park area, four girls from Shastri Nagar Chowk and one boy and a girl from Shantivan; three other girls were found in Rohtak Road, one boy each in Karol Bagh and the Hanuman Temple.

The second operation was completed with the help of DCPCR, local police and the staff of the concerned Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office. They rescued a total of 14 children, aged between 5-17 years.

For the third, the team searched the areas in and around Karol Bagh and Patel Nagar Red Light and rescued 18. Eight are boys, and ten are girls, all underage.

The children were sent to the child rights committee for the rehabilitation process.

