Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh: Villagers Take Oath To Boycott Muslims Amid Communal Tension

Photo Credit: Twitter

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chhattisgarh: Villagers Take Oath To Boycott Muslims Amid Communal Tension

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

Chhattisgarh,  8 Jan 2022 6:03 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The villagers of Kundikala in a viral video can be seen taking a pledge to boycott the Muslim community after a clash between the people of Kundikala and Aara villages in Chhattisgarh.

In the latest incident of a skirmish between Hindus and Muslims, a video from Kundikala village of Chhattisgarh goes viral where the village residents are seen taking the oath to boycott Muslims, as reported by NDTV. The oath was taken by people in response to an incident that happened on January 1 between the people of Kundikala and Aara villages. Some boys from one village had gone to the Kundikala village for a picnic where they had a conflict with the locals.

Later, more than 10 people from Aara came to Kundikala and assaulted Birendra Yadav and his family, a local. The police reached and arrested the attackers, but they got bail as the police were unable to apply appropriate sections.

Video Went Viral On Social Media

The video has been circulated on Twitter also. The video shows a large number of people along with children gathered who takes the pledge to not involve themselves in commercial transactions with Muslims, will boycott Muslim vendors and will not purchase anything from them, will not work for them and that they will follow this for their whole life, as reported by Times of India.

The villagers can be heard saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" at the end of the video.

The two villages come under the Surguja district. As per the statement given to Times Of India, Surguja SP Amit Kamble said, "Probe is being carried out on all angles, and it was found that the location where the video was shot was at Kundikala village of Lundra in Surguja."

"It is essential to check if the video was not doctored. The police would take appropriate action as the nature of the content is provocative and sensitive," Kamble added.

Communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims are not new. From Gujarat communal violence between Hindus and Muslims in 1969 to riots all across the nation after the demolition of Babri Masjid, all these have led to the killing of thousands of innocent people! Instead of taking such oaths and boycotting a community is not a solution. We need to address the issue by looking at its primary cause keeping aside religion.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
