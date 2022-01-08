Chhattisgarh: Villagers Take Oath To Boycott Muslims Amid Communal Tension

In the latest incident of a skirmish between Hindus and Muslims, a video from Kundikala village of Chhattisgarh goes viral where the village residents are seen taking the oath to boycott Muslims, as reported by NDTV. The oath was taken by people in response to an incident that happened on January 1 between the people of Kundikala and Aara villages. Some boys from one village had gone to the Kundikala village for a picnic where they had a conflict with the locals.

Later, more than 10 people from Aara came to Kundikala and assaulted Birendra Yadav and his family, a local. The police reached and arrested the attackers, but they got bail as the police were unable to apply appropriate sections.

Video Went Viral On Social Media

The video has been circulated on Twitter also. The video shows a large number of people along with children gathered who takes the pledge to not involve themselves in commercial transactions with Muslims, will boycott Muslim vendors and will not purchase anything from them, will not work for them and that they will follow this for their whole life, as reported by Times of India.

The villagers can be heard saying "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and "Jai Shri Ram" at the end of the video.



The two villages come under the Surguja district. As per the statement given to Times Of India, Surguja SP Amit Kamble said, "Probe is being carried out on all angles, and it was found that the location where the video was shot was at Kundikala village of Lundra in Surguja."

"It is essential to check if the video was not doctored. The police would take appropriate action as the nature of the content is provocative and sensitive," Kamble added.

Communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims are not new. From Gujarat communal violence between Hindus and Muslims in 1969 to riots all across the nation after the demolition of Babri Masjid, all these have led to the killing of thousands of innocent people! Instead of taking such oaths and boycotting a community is not a solution. We need to address the issue by looking at its primary cause keeping aside religion.

