Chhattisgarh Horror: Car Rams Over Devotees, Kills 1, Leaves 20 Injured

Chhattisgarh reported a horrific incident on Friday, October 15, when an SUV rammed over devotees leaving for Durga immersion, injured nearly 20 people and killed one. The episode was reported from Pathalgaon of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when the residents of Bazarpara locality were marching for the religious procession.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. While 16 of them were reported to be severely injured, two were referred to other hospitals after their X-ray reported confirmed fracture.

The accused, whose car hit the devotees, have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26) and are residents of Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The duo was crossing Chhattisgarh when they mowed down people carrying out the procession, NDTV reported.

'No One Will Be Spared'

The police have arrested the duo. Calling it an unfortunate event, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed about the culprits' and the action taken against them. The government has ordered an inquiry into the matter to provide justice to the families of the deceased.

"No one will be spared," Baghel added. He announced a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh to the family of the deceased person.

जशपुर के पत्थलगांव में सड़क हादसे में मृतक स्व श्री गौरव अग्रवाल जी के परिजनों को 50 लाख रुपए सहयोग राशि प्रदान की जाएगी।



दोनों आरोपी कल ही गिरफ्तार हो गए थे।



पुलिस प्रशासन ने टी आई को लाइन अटैच, एसआई को निलंबित कर दिया है।



घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 16, 2021

Opposition Attacks



Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called out the Congress government for their irresponsibility and questioned why was there no police barricades at the event.

In his tweets, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the chief minister is answerable to the public for the unfortunate event.

The Chattisgarh administration and CM Bhupesh Baghel have much to answer on the horrific tragedy that has played out in Jaspur.

How come there was no police barricading during Durga idol immersion procession? How was a speeding car allowed to get this close to the Hindu devotees? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

