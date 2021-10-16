All section
Caste discrimination
Chhattisgarh Horror: Car Rams Over Devotees, Kills 1, Leaves 20 Injured

Credits: Arunachal24

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chhattisgarh Horror: Car Rams Over Devotees, Kills 1, Leaves 20 Injured

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Chhattisgarh,  16 Oct 2021 10:53 AM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The episode was reported from Pathalgaon of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when the residents of Bazarpara locality were marching for a Dusshera procession. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel announced a compensation of ₹ 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

Chhattisgarh reported a horrific incident on Friday, October 15, when an SUV rammed over devotees leaving for Durga immersion, injured nearly 20 people and killed one. The episode was reported from Pathalgaon of Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district when the residents of Bazarpara locality were marching for the religious procession.

The injured were rushed to the hospital. While 16 of them were reported to be severely injured, two were referred to other hospitals after their X-ray reported confirmed fracture.

The accused, whose car hit the devotees, have been identified as Bablu Vishwakarma (21) and Shishupal Sahu (26) and are residents of Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh. The duo was crossing Chhattisgarh when they mowed down people carrying out the procession, NDTV reported.

'No One Will Be Spared'

The police have arrested the duo. Calling it an unfortunate event, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel informed about the culprits' and the action taken against them. The government has ordered an inquiry into the matter to provide justice to the families of the deceased.

"No one will be spared," Baghel added. He announced a compensation of 50 lakh to the family of the deceased person.

Opposition Attacks

Following the incident, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called out the Congress government for their irresponsibility and questioned why was there no police barricades at the event.

In his tweets, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said that the chief minister is answerable to the public for the unfortunate event.

Also Read: AIIMS Doctor Absconding After He Rapes Junior Colleague In Campus; Case Filed

Contributors Suggest Correction
,
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
Chhattisgarh 
car accident 
fatalities 
Jashpur 
Pathalgaon 

X