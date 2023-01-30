Chhattisgarh Govt To Set Up 300 Rural Industrial Park Units, Aims To Make Villagers Financially Self-Dependent

The Chhattisgarh government is spending Rs 600 crore to build 300 Rural Industrial Park (RIPA) units in the state with the goal of enabling villagers to become financially independent.

Villagers who formerly sold the raw materials for different forest products will now have the chance to manufacture, process, and sell their finished goods anywhere, including C-marts in the city, at RIPA units. The project is a component of the Suraji village programme run by the state government.

On Republic Day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel opened the first RIPA office in the Bastar district. The district administrations in the state’s 9,596 communities have been instructed to finish construction on the final 299 RIPA units by the end of March.

‘Empower Women, Make Villages Autonomous’

In order to prevent villagers from leaving their homes, the government, according to CM Baghel, is working to increase employment prospects. RIPA would then give the required resources.

The CM said, “Along with the collection of minor forest produce, local people are earning more from their processing and value addition. Earlier, the people of Bastar used to sell cocoons for making threads, but now they are making threads at RIPA. Through RIPA, we are fulfilling MahatmaGandhi’ss dream of Gram Swaraj (self-governance in village)””

He added that RIPA would enable the economy, empower women, and make villages autonomous.

Chandan Kumar, Bastar district collector, as per a report by The Indian Express, said,““Till now, 200 villagers have been employed at the unit, and another 150 villagers have imparted training. At RIPA, the government will provide villagers with sheds, water, electricity, machines, and training””

Funds For RIPA Units

While each RIPA unit is given a grant of Rs 2 crore, the first RIPA unit was established at Turenar hamlet in Jagdalpur tehsil, Bastar district, at the cost of ₹ 3.30 crores. The facility, which is situated across 5 acres, offers to lodge to villagers who come for training before being chosen for employment.

Resources for the mushroom spawnlab’ss production of mushrooms and processing of cashew, millets, dal, etc., will be provided by the Bastar RIPA unit. The main activities of the RIPA facility will include the production of tamarind candies, chapatis, silk threading, poultry farming, oil extraction, non-woven bags, paper bags, paper bowls and plates, natural cow dung paint, cotton cloth, fish feed, and bakery goods.

The department of panchayat and rural development of Chhattisgarh provided funding for the establishment of RIPA in the previous budget.

