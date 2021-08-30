Chhattisgarh: Drought-Hit Farmers To Get Rs 9,000 Per Acre Assistance

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday, August 29, said that if the crops sown by the farmers in the state during the ongoing Kharif season get destroyed due to drought-like conditions, then they would be given a financial assistance of ₹9,000 per acre.

📢 राज्य के कई क्षेत्रों में अल्पवृष्टि और अनावृष्टि के चलते सूखे की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है।



जिन किसान भाइयों ने अभी खरीफ सीजन में धान, कोदो -कुटकी, अरहर की बुवाई की है, यदि उनकी फसल खराब हो जाती है। चाहे उत्पादन हो अथवा न हो, उन्हें सरकार प्रति एकड़ 9000 रुपये की सहायता देगी। — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) August 30, 2021

"Shortage of rainfall has given rise to drought-like conditions in several areas (of Chhattisgarh). The state government stands with farmers in this time of crisis," an official statement quoted the chief minister as saying.

He said that those farmers who have sown paddy, kodo-kutki (millet), arhar pulse in the ongoing kharif season and if their crops get destroyed due to lack of rainfall will be given an assistance of ₹ 9,000 per acre on the basis of survey (for assessment of damage) under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana (RGKNY).

Under the RGKNY, the state government provides input assistance to farmers for crop production.

Lowest Rainfall In August

Over a fifth of India's land area (21.06 per cent) is facing drought-like conditions, according to recent data released by Drought Early Warning System (DEWS), a real-time drought-monitoring platform. Around 7.38 per cent land is 'abnormally' dry, according to data released on August 16, 2021.

Some north, central and eastern states have been witnessing dry conditions of late. The states under severe to exceptional drought-like conditions are Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha and some north-eastern states like Nagaland, based on the last two months' rainfall patterns.

There has been a 28 per cent rainfall deficit in August alone. This is the lowest rainfall India has received since the IMD began keeping such records in 1901.

