All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Meet Chennais Anna Durai Who Has World-Class Facilities In His Auto Including WiFi, iPad

Image Credit- Zee News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Meet Chennai's Anna Durai Who Has World-Class Facilities In His Auto Including WiFi, iPad

Anwesha Singh

Writer: Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Anwesha Singh

Remote Intern

She is a trainee journalist at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media in Print stream. She has graduated from Home Science with specialization in Development Communication and Extension from Lady Irwin College, Delhi University. She likes reporting, writing, copyediting amongst others.

See article by Anwesha Singh

Tamil Nadu,  26 Jan 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Anna Durai, aka Auto Anna from Chennai, is an auto driver who has world-class facilities like a refrigerator, WiFi, laptop, television, etc., for his customers. He is also a social entrepreneur, seven times TEDx speaker, motivational speaker and corporate trainer.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

No job is small or big! This statement is proved by an auto driver hailing from Chennai. Anna Durai is an auto driver and a social entrepreneur, seven times TEDx speaker, motivational speaker and corporate trainer. Famous as Auto Anna, his auto has world-class facilities like WiFi, TV, fridge, iPad pro, Samsung galaxy tab, newspapers, magazines, chocolates, snacks, and more for his customers.

Apart from giving such exceptional facilities, he offers free rides to teachers, sanitation and frontline workers on special occasions like Children's Day, Women's Day, Mother's Day, etc. He has already given more than seven TEDx talks all over the nation.

TEDx Speaker

On February 19, 2020, TEDx Talks uploaded the video of Anna Durai, who talked about his customers and what all his auto has for his customers. From air coolers to swiping machines, he tries to provide the best facilities to his customers who travel in his vehicle. He also got an idea to share some of his income with his customers. Hence, he started the Customers Relationship Development Contest, where he printed objective type questions on general topics, and the person answering all the questions would get Rs 1000 at the end of the month. He received negative feedback on this from his friends and well-wishers, but he didn't give up and went on to execute his idea.

Invited As A Speaker At Various Places

Anna Durai has emerged as a famous face among the youth. He has been invited to address people and speak to them at various places ranging from automobile showrooms to colleges. In December 2021, he was invited at Mercedes-Benz Mahavir Motors.

In November 2021, he was invited at State Bank Institute of Consumer Banking in Hyderabad.

In September 2021, he was invited to MTM Pune as a speaker.

In August 2021, he went to RNS Institute of Technology in Bengaluru.

Anna Durai started his job as an auto driver involuntarily, but he proved that if one gives the best in their job, they can achieve great heights of success. He is an inspiration for all the youth out there.

Also Read: Cabin Crew Unions Object To Air India's New 'BMI' Mandate

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Chennai 
Anna Durai 
Auto Driver 
Amenities in Auto 
Entrepreneurship Skills 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X