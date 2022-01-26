Meet Chennai's Anna Durai Who Has World-Class Facilities In His Auto Including WiFi, iPad

No job is small or big! This statement is proved by an auto driver hailing from Chennai. Anna Durai is an auto driver and a social entrepreneur, seven times TEDx speaker, motivational speaker and corporate trainer. Famous as Auto Anna, his auto has world-class facilities like WiFi, TV, fridge, iPad pro, Samsung galaxy tab, newspapers, magazines, chocolates, snacks, and more for his customers.

Apart from giving such exceptional facilities, he offers free rides to teachers, sanitation and frontline workers on special occasions like Children's Day, Women's Day, Mother's Day, etc. He has already given more than seven TEDx talks all over the nation.

TEDx Speaker

On February 19, 2020, TEDx Talks uploaded the video of Anna Durai, who talked about his customers and what all his auto has for his customers. From air coolers to swiping machines, he tries to provide the best facilities to his customers who travel in his vehicle. He also got an idea to share some of his income with his customers. Hence, he started the Customers Relationship Development Contest, where he printed objective type questions on general topics, and the person answering all the questions would get Rs 1000 at the end of the month. He received negative feedback on this from his friends and well-wishers, but he didn't give up and went on to execute his idea.

Invited As A Speaker At Various Places

Anna Durai has emerged as a famous face among the youth. He has been invited to address people and speak to them at various places ranging from automobile showrooms to colleges. In December 2021, he was invited at Mercedes-Benz Mahavir Motors.



In November 2021, he was invited at State Bank Institute of Consumer Banking in Hyderabad.



In September 2021, he was invited to MTM Pune as a speaker.

In August 2021, he went to RNS Institute of Technology in Bengaluru.



Anna Durai started his job as an auto driver involuntarily, but he proved that if one gives the best in their job, they can achieve great heights of success. He is an inspiration for all the youth out there.



