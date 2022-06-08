Shocking! 29-Yr-Old Chennai Woman Ends Life After Losing Money In Online Gambling

A 29-year-old woman named Bhavani has reportedly died by suicide in Manali New Town, near Chennai, after she allegedly lost money in online gambling. The deceased had a husband, Bhagyaraj (35), and two children aged 1.5 and 3 years. She had a habit of playing online rummy for the last one and half years and started investing more in expectation of substantial profit.

She developed the habit of playing online rummy after bagging fair profit during the initial phases. Bhavani, a BS graduate, has gone through considerable losses in the last few months. She lost over Rs 10 lakh in online gambling, reports The Indian Express. According to reports by police, the deceased lost over Rs 30,000 on her last day. She used to ask for help from her family and friends to repay the debt.

An Hour Before Suicide

This Sunday, around 8:30 pm, she completed dinner at her mother's residence near an adjacent street. She went back to her home, saying that she would be back soon. When she didn't show up for quite a long time, her husband sprinted to the house and found her dead. Immediately, he took her to a Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where she was confirmed dead.

Indore Man's Similar Case

After losing Rs 17,000 in an online ludo game, a 23-year-old man allegedly died by committing suicide. This incident took place at his brother-in-law's house near Azad Nagar's Chaudhary Park, Indore. Purportedly written by the deceased, the police identified a suicide note which reads, "Whatever I am doing, I am doing it voluntarily. I have lost money in an online game. That is why I am taking this step. Basat Devidas Gawle, Radhe Radhe Krishna."

The illusion of making easy money through online platforms has taken the centre of the stage for the discussion. With the advancement of technology, the side effects can be seen clearly. Today's youth, denoted as India's future, requires more awareness and a preventive attitude towards online gambling. Youth engagement in online gambling is because of excitement, entertainment, and the chance to win money, which will 'change life.' Online gambling is a vicious circle which traps young minds and leaves an impact for a long-time.

Also Read: Telangana: 'First Of Its Kind' Theme Park For Women And Children Opens In Hyderabad