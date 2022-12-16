Reforming Roads! Chennai Traffic Police Conduct Sensitisation Program For 100 Repeat Offenders

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police adopted a new approach to reach out to traffic violators and bring a reform within the usual 'pay-fines-and-repeat' system. Bringing together the Top 100 habitual offenders to their office, they conducted a novel sensitisation programme to rein them and curb such incidents.

This is not the first time the Chennai Traffic Police has looked into positive reinforcement of rules and regulations. Earlier this month, they had tweeted the image of two migrants who were travelling with proper helmets and a note of appreciation for having followed the traffic rules. Similarly, they have actively noted the violations and tried to address them rather than letting them slide past with a challan.

Moving Past Challans

About fifteen cameras were installed across 11 junctions around Chennai city, which automatically recorded traffic rule violations and generated challans through the National Informatics Centre (NIC) E-Challan Portal. This system was put in place by the police on April 1, and multiple violations, such as that of no entry rule, riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, and triples riding on two-wheelers, were recorded. The Traffic Police officials, on December 14, then held a differential kind of session for the repeat offenders.

Drivers who violated traffic rules and were captured by the cameras multiple times were notified through phone calls. The top 100 among them were asked to meet and attend a session at the office of the Additional Commissioner of Police for Traffic.

In the session, despite informing of the fines that would fall upon them, the repeat offenders were informed that they were being closely watched. Many of these violators break past rules with the idea that no officer is posted in the region. Once they realise that the city is being monitored even when officials may not be present physically, it would inculcate a sense of responsibly following the rules.

Paying The Cost Of Violations

The 100 repeat offenders, whose details were collected from the cameras' automated number plate recognition (ANPR) systems, were sensitised to the fact that they were being watched. They were then counselled about the need to follow traffic rules by A. Julius Christopher, Assistant Commissioner of Police with the Kilpauk Enforcement.

A report by The Hindu quoted him saying, "People who repeatedly violated road traffic rules were not aware that they are being watched by CCTV cameras. So, we called them and sensitised them about the need for strict adherence to rules." The people were then asked to pay fines accordingly and were sent off under the guarantee that they would be paying it at the earliest.

