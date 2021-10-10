All section
Chennai Man Makes Guinness World Record By Doing Side-Wheelie

Image Credits: Guinness World Records / Instagram

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai Man Makes Guinness World Record By Doing Side-Wheelie

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

Tamil Nadu,  10 Oct 2021 9:31 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

He drove for an amazing distance upto 2.2 km and got his name registered in the Guinness World Record.

Motor-Bike wheelie is well known among stuntmen. But doing a side-wheelie in auto-rickshaw and creating Guinness world record is not something which is very well known around us. An auto-rickshaw driver from Chennai has taken social media platforms by storm as he performs side-wheelie with his vehicle.

Jagathis M created a Guinness world record a video was shared of this auto-rickshaw driver on its social media handles. Guinness world record introduced the record holder for furthest side-wheelie on an auto-rickshaw. GWR said dubbing his Guinness attempt as an "epic" side. The website stated that for the record the auto-driver drove for a remarkable distance of 2.2 km while balancing the vehicle just on two wheels.

Appearance On Reality Show

According to Guinness world record (GWR) the man already appeared in a television reality show known as " Guinness World Records- Ab India todega," he had performed at Juhu Aerodrome in Mumbai." I just can't believe that I can achieve this record but I am satisfied," he was quoted saying this to a website as reported by Indian Express.

During his wheelie, the speed of the rickshaw was 80kph the talented driver was seen doing stunts even before in the city. The young man from Tamil Nadu made the record late in 2015 the video resurfaced again recently. Many called him 'Fast and Furious' auto-rickshaw edition while others say a very well deserved Certified 'Rajnikant fan online.

Also Read : Couture For A Cause! Miami Based Fashion Designer Creates Special Hospital Gowns For Transplant Patients

Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Abbas Rizvi
Guinness Record 
Tamil Nadu 
Auto-driver 

