Chennai History Sheeter Attempts To Join BJP, Escapes On Seeing Police

A history-sheeter attempting to join the Bharatiya Janata Party at an event in Tamil Nadu on Monday had to escape as there was police deployment. 'Redhills' Suryah, the gangster has over 50 cases including half a dozen murder cases.

Suryah was supposed to join the BJP in the presence of state President L Murugan near Vandalur on Monday. The Chengalpattu police had rushed to the spot based on a tip-off about the scheduled event, reported The News Minute.

The police, however, arrested four of his accomplices who were present at the event and seized weapons from their vehicles, the media reported. They are now inspecting the CCTV footage of the event for the same.

An FIR under section 41 (arrest without a warrant) of the CrPC has been lodged against the men who were nabbed and then let them go after getting an undertaking from them.

Addressing the media, BJP leader L Murugan said that he was not aware of the background of every person, who approaches to join in the party.

The BJP has come under massive criticism for inducting people in the party, who are history sheeters like 'Kalvettu' Ravi alias Ravi Shankar and Sathyaraj. Shankar joined BJP from Chennai and has almost 36 cases of extortion, criminal intimidation registered against him, including six murders.

JJ Muralidharan from Salem, accused in two murder cases, six robberies and four dacoity cases, was given the District youth Wing president post recently.

