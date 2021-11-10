All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Chennai Floods: At Least Five Dead Due To Heavy Downpour

Photo Credit: News18

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Chennai Floods: At Least Five Dead Due To Heavy Downpour

Shweta Singh

Writer: Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Shweta Singh

Remote Intern

She is a Journalism graduate from Delhi University, She has previously worked as a voice over artist for various cuisines and clothing brands. She is specialised in content writing, hosting anchoring and voice over.

See article by Shweta Singh

Tamil Nadu,  10 Nov 2021 4:22 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Considering the havoc wreaked by the heavy rains, Chennai will be on a red alert for the next two days, said Revenue and Disaster Management officer KKSSR Ramchandran. On Tuesday, the Madras High court slammed Greater Chennai Corporation for its dereliction of duty in containing the effects of floods in the city.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The floods in Chennai has claimed the lives of 5 people and has destroyed more than 500 huts. Chennai has recorded 3.2 cm of rainfall in 24 hours till November 9. The Municipal Corporation has extended the number of grievance helplines from 5 to 30. Chennaiites can call 1913 for flood-related grievances. Chennai Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tenkasi, Nellai, and Thoothukudi Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive moderate showers during the next 3 hours, according to IMD release.

Relentless Rainfall

The incessant rains have swamped the streets resulting in waterlogged roads, with the police also closing these roads for traffic. Two subways - Vyasarpadi and Madley - and Kakkan Bridge (Moolakothalam to Korukkupet) closed for traffic. Vehicles proceeding towards Valluvar Kottam via Thirumalaipillai Road are disallowed as a portion of the road has caved in.

Considering the havoc wreaked by the heavy rains, Chennai will be on a red alert for the next two days, said Revenue and Disaster Management officer KKSSR Ramchandran. On Tuesday, the Madras High court slammed Greater Chennai Corporation for its dereliction of duty in containing the effects of floods in the city. The court has also warned the GCC, That it would take a suo motu public interest litigation petition ordeals faced by residents of Chennai.

'We Are Flooding Or Dying In Water'

"It is such a pity that half the year, we are longing for water and the rest of the half, we are flooding or dying in water," the Chief Justice lamented. He went on to state, "We are not a backward State. We are the most advanced State on many parameters. This cannot be the State of a leading State in the country."— Mohamed Imranullah was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

Also Read: Meet Tulsi Gowda, The 'Encyclopedia Of Forest' Who Collected Her Padma Shri Barefooted

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shweta Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
chennai 
floods 
heavy rains 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X