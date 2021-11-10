Chennai Floods: At Least Five Dead Due To Heavy Downpour

The floods in Chennai has claimed the lives of 5 people and has destroyed more than 500 huts. Chennai has recorded 3.2 cm of rainfall in 24 hours till November 9. The Municipal Corporation has extended the number of grievance helplines from 5 to 30. Chennaiites can call 1913 for flood-related grievances. Chennai Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Thiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Sivagangai, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Tenkasi, Nellai, and Thoothukudi Virudhunagar districts are likely to receive moderate showers during the next 3 hours, according to IMD release.

Relentless Rainfall

The incessant rains have swamped the streets resulting in waterlogged roads, with the police also closing these roads for traffic. Two subways - Vyasarpadi and Madley - and Kakkan Bridge (Moolakothalam to Korukkupet) closed for traffic. Vehicles proceeding towards Valluvar Kottam via Thirumalaipillai Road are disallowed as a portion of the road has caved in.

Considering the havoc wreaked by the heavy rains, Chennai will be on a red alert for the next two days, said Revenue and Disaster Management officer KKSSR Ramchandran. On Tuesday, the Madras High court slammed Greater Chennai Corporation for its dereliction of duty in containing the effects of floods in the city. The court has also warned the GCC, That it would take a suo motu public interest litigation petition ordeals faced by residents of Chennai.

'We Are Flooding Or Dying In Water'

"It is such a pity that half the year, we are longing for water and the rest of the half, we are flooding or dying in water," the Chief Justice lamented. He went on to state, "We are not a backward State. We are the most advanced State on many parameters. This cannot be the State of a leading State in the country."— Mohamed Imranullah was quoted as saying by The Hindu.



