All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Cheetahs Return To India After 70 Yrs! 5 Key Takeaways From PM Modis Speech On Project Cheetah

Image Credits: Twitter/ Jyotiraditya Scindia, DD News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Cheetahs Return To India After 70 Yrs! 5 Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Speech On 'Project Cheetah'

Ronit Kumar Singh

Writer: Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  17 Sep 2022 8:57 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-09-17T14:28:03+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Ronit Kumar Singh

Digital Journalist

A confident and reliable journalist who always desires to toss the unheard voices. I cover politics and governance extensively through stories.

See article by Ronit Kumar Singh

PM Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation, said that it's unfortunate that cheetahs were declared extinct from the country in 1952, but no efforts were made for decades to bring them back.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi released eight cheetahs brought from Namibia in Africa at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park on Saturday (September 17) morning. The big cats were brought to the national park from Gwalior Air Force Station by the Indian Air Force choppers.

The cheetahs have been brought back to the Indian land after 70 years under 'Project Cheetah' after they were declared extinct in 1952. On Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office claimed this is the world's biggest inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project. As per the international norms, the big cats will be set free, and no tourists will be allowed to see them for around one month as they need time and space to adapt to the new environment and area.

While addressing the nation, the PM said, "People will have to show patience and wait for a few months to see these Cheetahs in Kuno National Park. These Cheetahs have come as guests, unaware of this area. For them to be able to make Kuno National Park their home, we'll have to give these Cheetahs a few months," reported India Today.

At the event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and other dignitaries were present, along with PM Narendra Modi. The eight cheetahs- five female and three male- brought from Namibia's wild forest will contribute to a complete and better wildlife ecosystem.

Five Keytakeaways From PM Modi's Speech

The PM, in his speech, mentioned that the environment, nature, birds, and animals are not just about security and sustainability, but it's the basis of sensibility and spirituality. He added that India is giving a strong message to the world that ecology and economy are not conflicting fields in this modern era.

He also took the opportunity to mention that cheetahs were declared extinct from India in 1952, but no efforts were made for decades to bring them back. Today, in the period of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the country has started getting them back with new energy, he added.

While commenting on 'Project Cheetah,' the PM said, "Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation. The Kuno National Park has been selected for release of cheetahs after a detailed analysis and study by experts." He also added that these big cats would boost tourism, generate local income, and add to Kuno's biodiversity.

He also thanked the Namibian government as it couldn't have been possible without their efforts. As one of the most significant inter-continental translocation projects, the 'Project Cheetah' will also be known for its implementation. The cheetahs that have been released are wearing satellite collars. It will help the team of the managing committee to trace and identify their location in the 75-square-kilometre park.

The PM also added that there had been an exponential increase in the number of Asiatic lions in the country. States like Gujarat have emerged as the largest area of Asiatic lions. A decade of consistent efforts, hard work, public participation, and research-based policies have helped the country achieve this milestone, the PM mentioned in his speech.

According to reports, another batch of 12 cheetahs will be brought to India by next month, and as many as 50 cheetahs will be introduced to the country's land over the next five years. According to the ministry of environment, forest, and climate change, a total of Rs 96 crore has been allotted to this project.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Bommai Distributes Electric Two-Wheelers Among Sanitation Workers- Here's Why

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ronit Kumar Singh
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ronit Kumar Singh
PM Modi Speech 
Project Cheetah 
Cheetah 
Kuno National Park 

Must Reads

Cheetahs Return To India After 70 Yrs! 5 Key Takeaways From PM Modi's Speech On 'Project Cheetah'
Karnataka CM Bommai Distributes Electric Two-Wheelers Among Sanitation Workers- Here's Why
Telangana National Integration Day: Know What Is Operation Polo & How Hyderabad Became Part Of Indian Union
Fake Tweet About Brahmastra Cast Donating Funds For Pak Floods Goes Viral With Misleading Claims
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X