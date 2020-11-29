One CRPF Commando Killed, 8 Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and eight others suffered injuries in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district on Saturday, November 28.

"A team of 206 CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation late on Saturday night when eight personnel, including two senior officials, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists," Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P, told Hindustan Times.

All the eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted to a hospital.

"On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, a decorated commando, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital," the IG said.



Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries at 3:30 am on Sunday in Raipur. Bhalerao belonged to Nasik in Maharastra.

The other seven are out of danger, police said.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). The team was scouting the area for the induction of five new battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and establishment of camps in the area when the blast occurred.

