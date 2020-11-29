Trending

One CRPF Commando Killed, 8 Injured In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

"On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, a decorated commando, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital," the IG Bastar, Sunderaj P said.

The Logical Indian Crew
Chhattisgarh   |   29 Nov 2020 5:31 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-11-29T14:09:11+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credit: Prabhatkhabar

An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and eight others suffered injuries in an IED blast triggered by Maoists in Talmetala area of Sukma district on Saturday, November 28.

"A team of 206 CoBRA was out for anti-naxal operation late on Saturday night when eight personnel, including two senior officials, were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by the Maoists," Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P, told Hindustan Times.

All the eight injured were airlifted to Raipur at around 12.45 am and were admitted to a hospital.

"On Sunday morning an Assistant Commandant, Nitin Bhalerao, a decorated commando, who sustained serious injured died in the hospital," the IG said.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries at 3:30 am on Sunday in Raipur. Bhalerao belonged to Nasik in Maharastra.

The other seven are out of danger, police said.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). The team was scouting the area for the induction of five new battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force and establishment of camps in the area when the blast occurred.

Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Vinay Prabhakar

Vinay Prabhakar

Senior People Manager

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

