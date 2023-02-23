Srinagar's Finest Officers! Know About Charu Sinha, First Female Officer To Head Four CRPF Sectors

In September 2020, Charu Sinha became the first ever woman officer to be posted as the Inspector General (IG) of the Srinagar sector Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) IG. Over the coming years, Srinagar saw an entirely different force under her leadership.

Spearheading the force in nearly 69 anti-insurgency operations in which at least 21 terrorists were killed, Sinha's policing spoke volumes about her competence. With her transfer to the paramilitary force's southern sector in Hyderabad on February 21, here's how the valley remembers the first woman officer to have served as the IG of four sectors of the CRPF.

As Srinagar Sector @crpfindia bids farewell to one of the finest officers, IG Charu Sinha Ji, I will always remember her as someone who besides leading her team from the front was able to be a strong guiding force to many Kashmiri youngsters who are doing exceptionally well now. pic.twitter.com/z2gGdyQvNF — Danish Bhat (@Danish_Bhat_) February 21, 2023

A Woman In Command



A 1996 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Sinha was known for the many important roles she played in conflict zones. She has been a part of the anti-Maoist operations in Bihar, was responsible for the security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra conducted for the first time since the pandemic, and commanded 22 battalions of around 22,000 CRPF personnel in the Budgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha had become the first woman in the force's leadership role in the valley. That happened to be just one among the many feathers on her hat, as she went on to lead a joint CRPF and police operation that killed top Lahkar-e-Taiba commander Salim Parray and another "foreign terrorist" in 2022. Sinha was also posted in the valley for over a month after the abrogation of Article 370. With the region being stripped of its semi-autonomous status, the people and the forces were going through challenging times with protests and restrictions. However, Sinha's stint in Kashmir went beyond policing and intelligence toward mending the bridges in the valley.

Srinagar Sector #CRPF bids adieu to Ms.Charu Sinha IG who’s proceeding on transfer after completing her tenure.“ThankYou for hosting me with so much of warmth.I wish peace n prosperity for this heaven on earth. #Kashmir ll always be home & Kashmiris, family”, she says in her msg. pic.twitter.com/1B8tIOFwf6 — Srinagar Sector CRPF 🇮🇳 (@crpf_srinagar) February 21, 2023





Protecting Needs & Emotions Of People

To date, Sinha calls her tenure in Kashmir a satisfying one. She had the opportunity to engage with the Kashmiri youth as part of their community outreach programmes and help them seek opportunities and employment. Sinha was also among those empathetic leaders who held huge respect for the emotions of the people they were protecting. According to a Hindustan Times report, Sinha was the one who issued an order in 2021 asking all personnel to wear shoe covers before entering homes for search operations.

This small move made a huge impact as it was not just a sign of respect for the people there, but also a practical move as many homes in Kashmir have some expensive and handcrafted carpets close to their culture. It also resonated among the villagers as they honoured back the efforts the forces took to respect their homes.

Srinagar Sector @crpfindia bids farewell to Ms Charu Sinha,1st woman IG in Kashmir, now posted to South Sector (Hyderabad) after completing a successful tenure of 2.5 years. Excellent coordination/camaraderie with all--civilians, @ChinarcorpsIA, @JmuKmrPolice @OfficeOfLGJandK pic.twitter.com/Kqcj9tuSo3 — Ahmed Ali Fayyaz (@ahmedalifayyaz) February 21, 2023





Sinha also oversaw the "Love You Zindagi programme," under which courses were organised for junior CRPF personnel to help them deal with mental health, gender, and financial issues. Jawans who are newly posted in the valley for months may be coping with stress regarding their family back in a different state and many other mental troubles. While the forces helped the country by protecting the citizens, Sinha saw it necessary that someone helps them out as well.

Sinha was among those officers who protected the borders and maintained law and order on the one hand and addressed the needs and emotions of the people and her personnel on the other.

