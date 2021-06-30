Charging People For Their Safety? Why India's Vaccination Policy Needs To Change
India | 30 Jun 2021 5:26 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-30T22:57:32+05:30
As India fights a raging pandemic and incomes have taken a hit, people in the country have been asked to pay for vaccination.
In the second episode of #FactOftheMatter, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why free vaccination can help defeat the virus.
