Videos

Charging People For Their Safety? Why India's Vaccination Policy Needs To Change

Navya Singh (Trending News Editor) 
India   |   30 Jun 2021 5:26 PM GMT / Updated : 2021-06-30T22:57:32+05:30
Editor : Kishan Rao | Creatives : Navya Singh
As India fights a raging pandemic and incomes have taken a hit, people in the country have been asked to pay for vaccination.

As India fights a raging pandemic and incomes have taken a hit, people in the country have been asked to pay for vaccination.

In the second episode of #FactOftheMatter, The Logical Indian's Navya Singh explains why free vaccination can help defeat the virus.

#tli #thelogicalindian

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian