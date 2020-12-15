Chapters On Quran To Be Removed From Madrassa Institutions In Assam

The BJP government in Assam will soon remove the chapters on Quran studies, as a part of its decision to convert all government-run Madrassa educational institutions into regular schools by 2022.

"In the 189 High Madrassas we have at present under the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, lessons on Quran studies are offered for 50 marks. Those chapters will be removed as soon as the madrassas are converted into the normal curriculum," said education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

He also added that the decision will come into force from 2022 academic year. The state government considers this a historic decision expecting this would make the education system more secular, reported Indian Express.

The state government's decision to convert the government-run Madrassa educational institutions into 'regular' education system was approved by the state cabinet on Sunday.

The bill to amend the Madrassa Education Act is expected to be introduced in the state Assembly in the upcoming winter session from December 28.

As per the decision, the State Madrassa Board, which at present looks after four Arabic colleges, 14 title Madrassas, 230 pre-senior Madrasses, would be dissolved.

Sarma also said that the courses on theological education offered in such institutions would also be removed. The Sanskrit tolls' curriculum (educational institutions) would be replaced with studies of ancient history and civilisation, said the state government.

Sarma added that Sanskrit tolls would go under Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University.

"Instead of the religious lessons being taught at present, the university will start offering degrees and diplomas on ancient Indian history and culture for our next generation," he said.

However, the decision was not well received by the All Assam Minority Students' Union (AAMSU). It said that the move is one of the BJP's polarisation tactics, as reported by Deccan Herald.