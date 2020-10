Taking a serious note on the information lapses about the development of government's Aarogya Setu, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has issued directions to initiate suitable action against concerned officers.

The ministry is committed to furnishing all the information sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act to the applicant, and comply with the directions of Central Information Commission (CIC), NDTV quoted the official sources.

The ministry has also directed the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and National E-Governance Division (NeGD) to take stringent action against the officers dealing with the RTI query in their organisations.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) had issued show-cause notices to the Chief Public Information Officers (CPIOs), Ministry of Electronics, NIC, NeGD for not furnishing information and providing with 'evasive answers' on who created the government's contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu.