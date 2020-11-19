Asked Sudarshan TV To Air Remaining Episodes Of 'Bindas Bol' With Modifications: Centre To Top Court

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that it had permitted television channel Sudarshan News to telecast the remaining episodes of their show 'Bindas Bol', subject to suitable modifications and moderations.

The ministry passed the order after hearing the complaints against the controversial show 'UPSC Jihad' that alleged Muslim youth of infiltrating government service. Chief Editor of the channel and host of the show Suresh Chavhanke had said that the change was not in 'good taste' and is likely to 'promote communal attitudes.'

In the November 4 order, the ministry said that though freedom of speech and expression is a fundamental right, "the tone and tenor of episodes telecast do indicate that the channel through the various utterances and audio-visual content breached the programme code," reported Bar and Bench.

The ministry informed the top court that it had cautioned the channel to be careful in future, after examining all the facts and circumstances.

The news channel triggered outrage after it aired the promo of its show 'UPSC Jihad', whose broadcast was scheduled for August 28. In the promo, Chavhanke was seen questioning the sudden spike in the number of Muslim candidates clearing the civil services exam. He also said as to what will be the consequences if "Jihadis from Jamia (University)" start holding positions of authority and power like that of Collector and Secretary.

The video sparked a massive row on social media, with several people and associations including the Indian Police Foundation, and Indian Police Service Association, demanding action against the channel and the anchor.

Hearing the plea filed by the Jamia University, the Delhi High court stayed the broadcast of the show. However, the MIB gave the nod to broadcast the show. Later, the channel aired four episodes before the Supreme Court intervened and stopped telecast of remaining episodes.

The top court, in one of its hearings, said that the show was an attempt to vilify Muslims, targeted the community and branded them in a particular manner.

