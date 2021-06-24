Trending

Centre Mandates Social Media Companies To Take Down Fake Profiles Within 24 Hours Of Complaint

Action against fake accounts should be initiated under 24 hours under the new IT rules. According to a survey by Statista, 16 per cent of Facebook accounts are fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   24 Jun 2021 11:58 AM GMT
Writer : Ratika Rana | Editor : Sanal M Sudevan | Creatives : Ratika Rana
Centre Mandates Social Media Companies To Take Down Fake Profiles Within 24 Hours Of Complaint

Credits: Pixabay

The Central government has mandated all major social media networks to take down all fake accounts within 24 hours of the complaint by the user. The move is likely to reduce the menace of impersonation on social networking sites. The order mandates Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to take down the accounts with fake profile pictures of well-known celebrities, businesses, or even regular users within 24 hours of the complaint.

Part Of New IT Rules

The government has said that this comes under the new IT rules, and the companies must act immediately, reported TOI. Users make fake accounts or impersonate as influencers on social media to gain followers, start a trend or get involved in illegal activities. The intention behind the creation of such profiles can range in degrees of severity. Some individuals create fake accounts just for parody and entertainment, while others can use the platform for crime and other illegal activists.

Roushni Nair, a social media user, said, "My pictures have been taken to make fake accounts on various dating apps and social media sites. It concerns me because through those fake accounts someone could be speaking to so many people, and I am not even aware of the kind of conversations being under my name. It could potentially affect my reputation and is a threat to my security."

16% Facebook Accounts Fake

A survey by Statista reported that 16 per cent of all accounts on Facebook are fake. These accounts use authentic or morphed images and carry content similar to that of their targeted personality. Impersonation is a menace in the virtual world and causes a loss of billions for the social media giants.

Also Read: Trust In News Grows Globally Amid Pandemic, But Below Average In India: Report

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Sanal M Sudevan

Sanal M Sudevan

Digital Editor

Keen to explore new things and learn something new every day in the field of jounalism.

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian