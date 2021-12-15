All section
Centre Issues Urgent Warning For Google Chrome Browser Users

Photo Credit: Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
India,  15 Dec 2021 8:54 AM GMT

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has released a 'high severity' warning for Google Chrome Internet browser users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which runs under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of the Government of India, provides a 'high severity' warning to Indian citizens using Google Chrome Internet browser. They also advised people to update the browser to the latest version quickly. This is due to multiple vulnerabilities reported in Google Chrome which a remote attacker could exploit to lure a victim to visit a specially crafted web page and thereby execute arbitrary code on the targeted system, says the official report by CERT-In. The software affected is the version prior to 96.0.4664.110. Google has fixed these vulnerabilities in their latest version, making it better for users to upgrade to the newest version.

How To Update?

Both Google and the Indian government advises users to update the Google Chrome internet browser to the latest version to secure their privacy. According to Business Standard, Google recently updated the stable Chrome channel to 96.0.4664.93 for Windows, Mac and Linux, available for all users. It can be updated to the new version in a few clicks within a short period.

Open Google Chrome on your computer. Click on the three dots on the top right space. Click 'Help' and then click 'About Google Chrome'. Click 'Update Google Chrome'. If you can't find the option, it indicates that the version you are using is an updated one. Click the 'Relaunch' button to update to the latest version.

The Indian Computer Response Team

The Indian Computer Response Team (CERT-In) is the National nodal agency responsible for responding to computer security issues. It has been operational since January 2004. It collects, analyses and disseminates information on cyber incidents, provides alerts on cyber security incidents, carries out emergency measures for handling cybersecurity-related incidents, coordinates cyber incident response activities, issues guidelines, advisories, vulnerability notes and whitepapers relating to cyber incidents and other functions also which relates to cyber incidents.

The team has an official web page where all information regarding cyber incidents is put up, and their presence is also seen in social media handles.

Also Read: SC Asks Centre, States To Begin Process Of Issuing Voter ID, Ration & Aadhaar Cards To Sex Workers

