Centre Hires 4 Lakh Under Mission Recruitment, 16% Of Them Are Women

Image Credits: Hindustan Times

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Centre Hires 4 Lakh Under Mission Recruitment, 16% Of Them Are Women

Writer: Annu Mandal

India,  20 Jun 2023 11:12 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Creatives : Ankita Singh

The Indian government is taking steps to tackle the youth unemployment issue in the country. It includes initiatives like Rozgar Mela initiated last year in June that aimed to fill 10 lakh vacant government job seats by the end of 2023.

The bulk Government recruitment drive 2023, 'Mission Recruitment,' has successfully hired over 4 lakh individuals. Out of 4,30,546 candidates, 16% are women qualifiers, according to the data presented by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. As one of the vulnerable sections of India, it is a considerable change in the hiring culture.

The hiring occurs for various posts, such as clerks, typists, teachers, and doctors. The most significant number of hiring is done by the Ministry of Railways, that is, 1,38,986, followed by the Department of Posts (68,225) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (43,592).

Candidates are also hired in other Indian ministries like the Department of Financial Services, the Ministry of Defence, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Higher Education from entry-level posts to senior-level posts, reported The Indian Express.

Similar Initiatives By Centre

2023 is the year of global recession, as experts worldwide believe. The Indian government is taking steps to tackle the youth unemployment issue in the country. It includes initiatives like Rozgar Mela initiated last year in June that aimed to fill 10 lakh vacant government job seats by the end of 2023. The first Rozgar Mela took place in October 2022, all across the country at 45 locations hiring more than 70 thousand. So far, six Rozgar Mela have been set up to curb the unemployment issue persistent in the country as well as youth development.

These recruitments will be done by central ministries and departments themselves and via recruitment agencies like UPSC, SSC, and Railway Recruitment Board. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized fair recruitment throughout the hiring process. Recently, he talked about “the ills of dynasty politics and nepotism in the recruitment process,” referring to current political scenarios.

Also Read: How To Use HSN Codes For GST Compliance In Your Business

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Annu Mandal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Ankita Singh
