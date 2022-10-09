All section
Centre Establishes Commission To Examine Granting Dalit Status To Religious Converts

Image Credit- Pixabay, NDTV

The Logical Indian Crew

Centre Establishes Commission To Examine Granting Dalit Status To Religious Converts

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

India,  9 Oct 2022 9:16 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

The panel will analyse granting Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to "historically" have been part of the SC but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

The central government has established a commission headed by former Chief Justice of India (CJI) KG Balakrishnan to analyse the matter of granting Scheduled Caste (SC) status to new individuals who claim to "historically" have been part of the SC but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders.

According to the Constitution (Scheduled Caste) Order 1950 (amended from time to time), no person following a religious belief other than Hinduism or Sikhism or Buddhism can be considered to be a member of an SC. However, Muslim and Christian bodies have often demanded a similar status for Dalits who have converted to their religions. The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been opposed to their demand.

About The Commission

According to a gazette notification issued on Thursday (October 6) by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the three-member commission includes retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Dr Ravinder Kumar Jain and member of University Grants Commission (UGC) Professor Sushma Yadav.

The panel will analyse granting Scheduled Caste status to new people who claim to "historically" have been part of the SC but have converted to a religion other than those mentioned in the Presidential orders released from time to time under article 341 of the Indian Constitution.

The commission will examine the inferences of the decision - if it comes to be - on the existing Scheduled Castes, besides taking into account the changes in traditions, customs, and their status of social deprivation and discrimination, after these individuals converted to other religions.

It will also analyse any other corresponding questions the commission considers pertinent in consultation with the Centre and with its consent.

Matter Of Public Importance

In the notification, the ministry called the issue a matter of public importance and stated it is a "seminal and historically complex sociological and constitutional question," reported NDTV.

An excerpt from the notification read, "And whereas, given its importance, sensitivity and potential impact, any change in definition in this regard should be on the basis of a detailed and definitive study and extensive consultation with all stakeholders and no Commission under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 (60 of 1952) has so far inquired into the matter."

Further, it mentioned that the panel will be headquartered in New Delhi and will submit its report two years from the date of taking over the charge by the chairperson.

The panel's head KG Balakrishnan is the Supreme Court's first Dalit Chief Justice and has also served as the National Human Rights Commission of India's chairperson.

