Focus On Preventative Measures To Control Vector-Borne Diseases: Centre To States

Image Credit: One India

Focus On Preventative Measures To Control Vector-Borne Diseases: Centre To States

Uttar Pradesh,  16 Sep 2021 1:59 PM GMT

In a letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan stated that vector-borne diseases must be kept under control without cutting corners in the fight against COVID.

Following the outbreak of dengue fever in Uttar Pradesh and other states, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to states and Union Territories urging them to take steps to prevent and control vector-borne diseases. In a letter to chief secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, Bhushan stated that vector-borne diseases must be kept under control without cutting corners in the fight against COVID.

Stating that a rise in dengue cases has been reported in few states in recent weeks, the health secretary said the spread and transmission of these diseases are influenced by environmental factors, and their transmission is maximum during monsoon and post-monsoon period due to the congenial environment for vector proliferation. To enable monitoring of disease trends, Bhushan urged the states to ensure that all the reporting sites submit their reports without delay.

The letter stated that all hospitals must be alerted for preparing contingency plans, ensure availability of necessary diagnostics, drugs and other supplies for treatment or management of VBD cases. In addition, availability of insecticides and equipment should be ensured at all levels to undertake vector and source control activities, wherever necessary, through the focal insecticidal spray and fogging etc, it added.

Stating that a multi-sectoral approach is necessary for controlling the VBDs, Bhushan said the role of departments such as Urban and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Departments is crucial.

Dengue In UP

On Tuesday, September 14, the Chief Medical Officer of Prayagraj district, Nanak Saran said that the district has reported 97 cases of dengue. On Monday, September 13, the total death toll due to viral fever in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad rose to 60.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday, September 16, sent a team of 15 doctors to Firozabad district to investigate the reasons behind the rise in cases of dengue and viral fever, which have claimed 60 lives since mid-August.

Also Read: After Raids At Sonu Sood's Office, IT Sleuths Descend At His Residence In Mumbai



Writer : Neelima Mishra
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Neelima Mishra
Dengue 
Fever 
death 
UttarPradesh 

