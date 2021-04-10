Trending

Bengal Polls: Four People Shot Dead In Cooch Behar After Scuffle With Central Forces, EC Stops Polling

The incident took place on April 10, when the central forces were surrounded by locals who tried to snatch their rifles, leading to a scuffle between central forces and the locals.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   10 April 2021 9:56 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image Credit: India Today

At least four people were allegedly shot dead by the central forces at the Sitalkuchi constituency in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday, April 10, in the fourth phase of the Assembly elections. The four bodies were taken to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place when the central forces were surrounded by locals who tried to snatch their rifles, leading to a scuffle between central forces and the locals. One of the family members of the deceased alleged that the central forces suddenly opened fire, reported Deccan Herald.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has claimed that the deceased were their supporters.

At least eight people were injured when the Central Forces opened fire. Four of them succumbed to the injuries and the others were seriously injured.

Addressing a public meeting in Hingalganj, CM Mamata Banerjee said, "CRPF has shot dead four people in Sitalkurchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there is a conspiracy going around under the instruction of the Home Minister. Today's incident validates that."

After the death of four TMC workers in Cooch Behar, the Election Commission ordered adjourning the poll in Polling Station 126 of Sitalkurchi Assembly Constituency.

The Commission has also sought a report on the incident from the district officials.

Earlier in the day, an 18-year-old was allegedly shot dead while he was in a queue outside a polling booth in Sitalkuchi. The deceased, identified as Ananda Barman, was allegedly shot dead by TMC cadres.

BJP's Cooch Behar MP Nisith Pramanik, who is contesting the assembly elections from Dinhata constituency, alleged that TMC supporters attacked the booth.

"TMC goons attacked the booth with an intention to loot it. Maybe the central forces opened fire in self- defence," Pramanik said.

