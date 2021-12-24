'Do Detailed Background Check': Centre Warns On Use Of Ed-Tech Companies For Online Coaching

With the goal to spread awareness among citizens while opting for online coaching content being offered by a host of Ed-tech companies, the Centre has issued an advisory on the use of caution regarding the subject.

This came to the notice of the Department of School Education and Literacy that few ed-tech companies are luring individuals into the garb of offering services for free and getting the Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) mandate signed or activating the Auto-debit feature, which mainly targets the vulnerable families, as per an official press release.

Guidelines For Citizens

"Avoid Automatic debit option for payment of subscription fee. The citizens should read the terms and conditions before acknowledging the acceptance of learning software/device as your IP address and/or personal data may be tracked," the release was quoted as saying by an ANI report.

In this above-mentioned advisory, it is also stated that people should always crosscheck the detailed background of the ed-tech company, which they pick to buy subscriptions.



Furthermore, the release also states that the quality of content should be verified and clarify all the doubts regarding the content and payment before the investment of any funds for the purpose of learning in an ed-tech portal.

Verify Before Subscribing

It also warns parents and suggests that they should look for reviews online on the ed-tech portals regarding any registered grievance and marketing gimmicks and provide their own reviews and suggestions as well which may be of help for others.

Meanwhile, individuals should also not blindly believe the adverts and not immediately install any mobile ed-tech apps without verifying them with authenticity.

India's Ed-tech Industry

India's edtech industry is all set to become $30 billion in size in the next 10 years, according to a report released by transaction advisory firm RBSA Advisors.

The current market size was about $700-800 million. In 2020, the highest valued EdTech company in India was BYJU'S with a value of 12 billion US dollars. Apart from BYJU'S, it was only Unacademy, which crossed the value of more than a billion US dollars.

