Central Government Allows Citizens To Fill Up Census Schedule Through Online 'Self-Enumeration'

The Central Government has made certain amendments in the Census rules published on Friday, March 11. Through a gazette notification, the changes include 'self-enumeration' where Indian citizens have the liberty to answer the necessary questions online. The announcement was made in 2020, but it was only notified two years later, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Along with the digitised amendment, the original enumeration process involving home visits will be continued as well. According to The Hindu, a total of 30 lakh enumerators, consisting of government officials and government school teachers, will be given the responsibility to conduct the process through online and offline mediums. Each of them will be assigned 650-800 people each for the job.

Introducing 'Electronic Form' And 'Self Enumeration'

The Census (Amendment) Rules 2022 were issued on Friday night. The schedule of questions will now include the words 'electronic form' and 'self-enumeration'. "A person may fill up, complete and submit the census through the self-enumeration," The Hindu quotes the modification. Along with this, the process of 'self-enumeration' means 'filling-up, completion, and submission of census schedule by respondents themselves.'

The National Population Register (NPR) will follow a three-pronged approach- that involves updating the necessary data on the web portal, offline and a mobile application. The respondent has to follow an authentication process to do the needful on the website. The portable application will display all the details to conduct the Census exercise. However, no biometrics and other such documents will be collected. "Without prejudice to any provisions of these rules, a person may fill-up, complete and submit the census through self-enumeration," Hindustan Times quotes the Home Ministry's notification.

Other amendments also include adding other mediums for the publicity process. They have 'print media, electronic media, social media, and existing mediums such as radio, audio-visuals, and posters. Also, the word 'media' was replaced with 'electronic or any other media' to publish census statistics on 'magnetic media.'

