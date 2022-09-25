Operation Meghachakra: CBI Crack Down Against Online Child Sex Abuse, Raids 56 Locations Across India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 56 locations in 20 states across India on Saturday (September 24) in connection with cases related to Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) online under operation 'Meghchakra'. According to officials, this was one of the most extensive raids against child sexual abuse materials online.

The investigating agency conducted the search operation based on information from Interpol Singapore and data obtained from last year's Operation Carbon which was conducted against those involved in CSAM on the Internet using online cloud storage. Under the same operation, raids were conducted in 13 states and one union territory (UT) across India.

In Operation Carbon, several accused from India and foreign countries were arrested- Pakistan (36), the United States (35), Canada (35), Bangladesh (31), Sri Lanka (30), Nigeria (28), Azerbaijan (27), and Yemen (24) among several other. The information obtained from the arrested helped the investigating agency conduct the raid on Saturday.

Under Operation Meghachakra, the CBI raided several locations in states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Goa, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

Know More About 'Operation Meghachakra'

The operation targeted the internet cloud storage used by the peddlers to distribute the content of sexual activities with minors, thus earning the name 'Meghachakra.' An official said, "The agency, being the first to set up a cyber-crime unit, has hit CSAM peddlers across India," News18 reported.

The CBI is also a nodal agency for Interpol, which has a database of images and videos for International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE). The investigators from the member countries can access or share data on child sexual abuse. It has helped identify 10,752 offenders and 23,500 survivors worldwide with the help of the database's 2.3 million images and videos.

