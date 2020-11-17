Trending

Andhra Pradesh: CBI Books 16 People For Posting 'Defamatory' Content Against Supreme Court, High Court Judges

The Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the agency to probe the role of some prominent persons from the southern state involved in intentionally targeting the apex court and high court judges.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Nov 2020 8:56 AM GMT
Writer : Devyani Madaik | Editor : Shweta Kothari | Creatives : Abhishek M
Andhra Pradesh: CBI Books 16 People For Posting Defamatory Content Against Supreme Court, High Court Judges

Credits: IndiaToday 

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked 16 individuals for allegedly posting 'defamatory' content against the judges of Supreme Court and the Andhra High Court on social media.

The development comes after the directions passed by the Division Bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, ordering CBI to inquire the case, that was earlier being investigated by the Andhra Pradesh CID. The Bureau has taken over the investigation in 12 cases filed by CID.

The Court directed the agency to probe the role of some of the prominent persons from the southern state, especially the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders involved in intentionally targeting the apex court and high court judges.

The HC gave directions based on a complaint filed by the registrar general of the Court, B. Rajasekhar. The complaint claimed that people in prominent posts in AP were targeting judges, gave interviews, or posted on social media 'to bring hatred, contempt, incite disaffection and ill-will against the High Court and Hon'ble judges', reported LiveLaw.

The Bench comprising justices Rakesh Kumar and J Uma Devi passed the order after taking cognisance of the series of allegedly derogatory posts. The Bench said the comments made amounted to an attack on the Judiciary.

After the complaint was lodged, the state police reportedly booked only nine people. The HC later questioned the state Crime Inspection branch as to why no cases were filed against other people named, who posted such comments on social media.

"If some ordinary person makes any comment against the government, cases are promptly registered against such persons. When persons in positions made comments against the judges and the courts, why have cases not been filed?"

Other high-level persons that were mentioned in the complaint included functionaries of the YSR Congress Party, MP Nandigam Suresh and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan. The Court noted that even the state Legislative Assembly and the deputy chief minister did not restrain themselves from making 'scathing remarks' against the Judiciary.

The report is required to be submitted in a sealed cover within the next eight weeks. The next hearing of the case is on December 14.

The 16 people have been booked under sections 153A (promoting enmity), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

Also Read: Assam: Journalist Tied To Pole, Thrashed For Reporting On Gambling Activities

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Trainee Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

Shweta Kothari

Shweta Kothari

Managing Editor

A broadcast turned digital journalist, Shweta Kothari heads the newsroom at The Logical Indian. She has previously worked with CNBC and NewsX as a news anchor and senior correspondent. Shweta holds a masters degree in journalism from the university of Sussex, UK and started her career with work placement with BBC in Scotland.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian