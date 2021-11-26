All section
All Capitals Of Northeastern States To Be Connected With Airports By 2024

Image Credits: Twitter, Wikipedia

Trending
India,  26 Nov 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the announcement while calling upon industries to invest in the region and boost development. He said that the region is witnessing peace and political stability for the first time under the Narendra Modi government.

All capitals of the Northeast states will be connected with airports before 2024, Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Thursday, November 25. The region, he said, is witnessing peace and political stability for the first time under Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

He called upon industries to invest and boost development in the region, The New Indian Express reported.

"There has been a paradigm shift in enhancing the infrastructure in the region and before 2024, Shah said, adding that with airports, seven of the eight Northeast states will be connected by rail network. Work has started to build various national highways," he said.

Northeast An Essential Part Of India

The minister was addressing a virtual session "Bharat at 75: Empowering Northeast India" at the annual general meeting of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). Urging the ICC to examine the positive changes in the region and set up a chapter there, Shah said, "I would like to tell ICC that everything required for investments is there in the Northeast."

He said that after Independence, there was development in Western and Southern India, but Eastern India had lagged behind.

He said the Northeast is an essential region of India and unless it is connected with the rest of the country in every aspect, there will be no sense of unity and development in the area. Since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014, the development of the Northeast has been taken up in a phased manner.

He added that PM Modi's target of turning the country into a USD 5 trillion economy in future will not be possible if the Northeast region is not developed properly. "The Northeast is significant for us, and we have to connect it with the rest of India in all sense," the home minister said.

Also Read: Indian Railways Set To Become 'Net Zero Carbon Emitter' By 2030


