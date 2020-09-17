'Can't Justify License To Three BJP Stalwarts, Questions Not Addressed': Julio Ribeiro To Delhi Police

Retired IPS officer Julio Ribeiro on Wednesday wrote a second letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava's questioning 'the license given to three BJP stalwarts', who are accused of giving provocative speeches before the violence.

Earlier Ribeiro had written an open letter to the Delhi Police raising doubts on why BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma's inflammatory speeches were being ignored while probing the Delhi riots. To this letter, the Delhi Police chief had responded that the investigation in the Delhi riots case is being conducted on the basis of facts.



Ribeiro's second letter to the city's commissioner comes at a time when the Delhi Police filed a charge sheet naming 15 people linked to one side involvement in February's riots.



"There are doubts in my original open letter which you have not addressed. I realize that it is difficult, indeed impossible, to justify the license given to the three BJP stalwarts I named - license to rant, rave and threaten those who are peacefully protesting perceived wrongs. If the speakers were Muslims or Leftists the police would have surely taken them in for sedition!" Ribeiro's statement as quoted by NDTV.

In February this year, communal clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi in which 53 people died, at least 200 were injured, and property worth crores was damaged.

The first letter that he wrote, he asked for an assurance from Delhi Police chief SN Shrivastava to conduct the investigation guided by facts.

Kapil Mishra was seen on video standing next to a policeman and threatening to use arms and hit the streets if protesters demonstrating against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act were not stopped.

Few days prior to that, Union minister Anurag Thakur, at one of his rallies chanted a slogan to 'shoot the traitors' referring to the protesters. Parliamentarian Parvesh Verma was accused of delivering similar instigating speeches.

Ribeiro's statement came after Delhi Police posted commissioner Srivastav's e-mail reply on twitter.

Police fraternity holds Mr Julio Rebeiro in high esteem. He has raised doubts about the fairness in investigation of North East Delhi riots. An email reply has been sent to clear his doubts.The email reply is attached @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/ZNVaFYwSXG — #DilKiPolice Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) September 15, 2020



A 17,500-page chargesheet has been filed by the police, naming 15 people who protested against CAA-NRC-NPR.



Former IPS officer, Ribeiro is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and President's Police medal. He has led police forces in Mumbai, Gujarat and Punjab as well as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

