Can't Verify Aadhaar Card Before Consensual Sex, Says High Court On Minor's Rape Charges
Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Delhi, 30 Aug 2022 8:30 AM GMT | Updated 2022-08-30T18:17:19+05:30check update history
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar |
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
The High Court ruled that in a consensual physical act, it is not required for the person to scrutinise the partner's date of birth and has suspected the rape charges to be a case of honey trapping.
Hearing a First investigation report (FIR) filed on the alleged rape of a minor that took place in 2019 and 2021, the High Court has said that there might be more to the case than what may fall to the eye. As per the complaint filed, the complainant was a minor when the accused indulged in a physical relationship with her. However, the accused has argued that the complainant was a major as per her aadhaar card.
Three Different Date Of Births And A Possibility Of A Series Of Honey-Trapping Cases
"I am of the view that in the present case, there is much more than what meets the eye".