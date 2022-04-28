'Don't Need Your Sympathy': Brave Cancer Patient Gives Job Interview During Chemo Session

Life is not easy for anyone, and for some, it is filled with the most challenging crest and troughs. Either these difficulties break them or make them the true inspirations for all to remember.

Such is an example of Arsh Nandan Prasad, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, looking for a suitable job opportunity on the professional networking platform LinkedIn. But what makes him different from other job aspirers is that he is also fighting a battle on the personal front.

Prasad, an IT professional, is battling deadly Cancer and has shared his struggles finding employment due to his medical condition. He posted a photo of himself on LinkedIn stating that he doesn't need sympathy but wants to prove his worth.

"I don't need your sympathy!! I'm here to prove myself."

Undergoing Chemotherapy For Cancer Treatment

In the photo, Prasad can be seen dressed in a medical gown and sitting in a hospital bed for a job interview with a laptop in front of him. He is currently undergoing a chemotherapy session for cancer treatment and expressed his grief of being rejected by interviewers despite giving his best.

He shared a recent picture of himself giving an interview during his chemotherapy sessions.

He wrote, "When you give your best in the interviews but are not selected for the mere fact that you are going through a rough patch in life certainly shows how generous these companies are. As the recruiters come to know that I'm fighting Cancer, I see the change in their expressions."

Prasad's post has garnered over 1 lakh reactions on the professional networking platform, with people hailing him as a "warrior". The post got viral instantly, with many lauding his courageousness and others offering words of encouragement and support.

How Are Netizens Responding?

The IT professional has even got a job offer from Nilesh Satpute, the CEO and founder of Maharashtra-based tech company Applied Cloud Computing.

Satpute wrote, "Hi Arsh! You are a warrior. Please stop attending interviews during your treatment. I checked your credentials they are very strong. You can join us whenever you want. There will be no interview."

Another user Heidi Dickert, founder of Heidi Dickert Consulting, shared her experience of fighting Cancer and applauded Prasad's determination.

