Three Canadian Colleges Shut Down, Over 2000 Indian Students Lurched In Gloom

Image Credit- Pexels, Facebook/Canada in India

Three Canadian Colleges Shut Down, Over 2000 Indian Students Lurched In Gloom

20 Feb 2022

The High Commission stated in its advisory that students can contact Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education directly if they have any questions about their fees.

Over 2,000 Indian students have been affected by the abrupt closure of three colleges in Montreal, Canada, as per the Indian High Commission in the country's capital Ottawa.

The three colleges, M. College in Montreal, CCSQ College in Longueuil, and CDE College in Sherbrooke, all run by Rising Phoenix International Inc, had taken millions of dollars as tuition fees from students before shutting down abruptly. The students, who have relocated to different locations to live with friends or relatives, claim they have been duped and have asked the Canadian government to intervene.

The High Commission stated in its advisory that students can contact Quebec's Ministry of Higher Education directly if they have any questions about their fees, reported NDTV.

Advisory Issued

"Several students from India who were enrolled in the three colleges contacted the High Commission," the Indian High Commission stated in a statement released on Friday. "If they (students) have any problem in getting their fees reimbursed or transferred, they may register a complaint with the Ministry of Higher Education of the Government of Quebec," the advisory said, assuring students that they had options for recovering their funds.

The High Commission has been in regular communication with the federal government of Canada, the provincial government of Quebec, and elected officials from Canada's Indian community to provide support to the affected students, the advisory said. The students were also told that they can contact the Education Wing of the High Commission in Ottawa or the Consulate General of India in Toronto if they require immediate assistance.

Students who desire to explore higher education in Canada are also urged to thoroughly investigate the credentials and reputation of the school to which they are applying. Students should also seek proof of recognition from the Canadian government before enrolling, as they should not make any payments or divulge their personal information to any unverified person or entity.

"Please get a certificate of recognition from the Canadian/provincial government from the institutions and confirm that the institution chosen is listed on the Government of Canada's website as a designated learning institution," the advisory added.

Indian Students In Canada

India is the leading source of international students to Canada. International students from India prefer to study in Canada over the United States due to Ottawa's relaxed immigration policies and the acceptance of Canadians to people from diverse cultures as per Immigration.ca.

According to the official statistics from the Canadian High Commission in Delhi, India, for the first four months of the last year, 2021, Canada issued almost 100,000 study permits for the period that ended April 30. That's up nearly 4.2 per cent from the 96,000 for the comparable four-month period in 2019.

Also Read: In A First, Mysuru College Cancels Uniform Order To Allow Students Wear 'Hijab'

