Bypoll Results: TMC Close To Victory In Both Bengal Seats As RJD Claims Win In Bihar

Image Credits: The Indian Express, Wikipedia, Wikipedia, Twitter

Bypoll Results: TMC Close To Victory In Both Bengal Seats As RJD Claims Win In Bihar

India,  16 April 2022 10:44 AM GMT

The counting of votes started at 8 am on April 16. Bengal Ballygunge, Bihar’s Bochahan, Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh and Maharashtra’s Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to the polls.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is currently leading both the Asansol and Ballygunge seats in West Bengal, while the RJD is ahead in Bihar's Bochaha Assembly seat. Meanwhile, Congress is leading the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh bypolls.

Mamata Banerjee thanked voters as the TMC inched closer to victory in bypolls held in Bengal's Asansol and Ballygunge. Taking to Twitter, she said, "I sincerely thank the electors of the Asansol Parliamentary Constituency and the Ballygunge Assembly Constituency for giving decisive mandate to AITC party candidates."

"We consider this to be our people's warm Shubho Nababarsho gift to our Ma- Mati- Manush organisation. Salute to the voters for reposing faith in us, yet again," she added.

BJP Reacts

After poor show in Bengal bypolls, BJP said that TMC's reign of terror won't last long and that a a large number of people voted for the BJP in the Asansol and Ballygunge by-poll.

Congress Wins Kolhapur North Assembly Bypoll

Congress candidate Jayshree Jadhav emerged victorious in the Kolhapur North Assembly bypoll, winning by a margin of over 19,000 votes.

RJD Claims Win In Bihar

According to Hindustan Times, the RJD has claimed a win in Bihar's Bochahan constituency. As per Election Commission's latest trends, RJD has 48.5% votes, while the BJP is trailing with 27% votes.

Congress Leads In Khairagarh

After ten rounds of counting for the bypoll to Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh Assembly seat, the Congress candidate is ahead of the BJP by more than 12,000 votes. The Janta Congress Chhattisgarh Jogi (JCC (J)) has been further left behind, with independent candidates racing ahead of the party. Bypoll to Khairagarh, which falls in the Naxal prone Rajnandgaon district, was necessitated after sitting JCC(J) MLA Devvrat Singh's death, who belonged to the royal family in Khairagarh, The Indian Express reported.

The JCC (J) had given a ticket to his brother-in-law for the elections, hoping to gain votes from the sympathy for Singh. The Congress candidate Yashoda Verma and the Komal Janghel from BJP are from the OBC community that is numerically strong in the region. In the 2018 Assembly polls, Janghel lost by a slight margin of 850 votes.

Babul Supriyo Wins Ballygunge, Shatrughan Sinha Leads From Asansol

Babul Supriyo, who recently switched sides from BJP to TMC, won by a margin of 20,038 votes in the Ballygunge assembly seat.

Thanking party workers for helping him reach where is, he said, "Mamata Banerjee guided us for working on the ground. The BJP's position shows the effect of fuel price hikes. Our party workers toiled in every corner."


On the other hand, actor Shatrughan Sinha is currently leading by over three lakh votes after the fourteenth round, ahead of BJP candidate fashion designer Agnimitra Paul.

The counting of votes had started at 8 am. Ballygunge in Bengal, Bihar's Bochahan, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to the polls. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha seat where polling took place was West Bengal's Asansol, News18 reported.

The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP's Agnimitra Paul. On the other hand, the TMC has fielded Babul Supriyo, who had quit the BJP and joined TMC recently, from the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, nearly 52.7 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. According to an official of the Election Commission, the voting was "peaceful". While 64.3 per cent polling was recorded in Asansol, nearly 41.1 per cent voter turnout was seen in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Also Read: In A First, Transgenders Take Charge Of Water Treatment Plant In Odisha

