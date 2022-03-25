All section
Historic Feat! Byjus Becomes First Indian Firm To Sponsor FIFA World Cup 2022

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Historic Feat! Byju's Becomes First Indian Firm To Sponsor FIFA World Cup 2022

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Others/World,  25 March 2022 9:28 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar in November 2022 where the edtech company aims to use its resources to connect with avid football fans across the globe and combine education with the popular sport.

Popular edtech platform 'Byju's' has become the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2022 hosted in Qatar. With this feat, it is representing India in the global sporting event and has become the first in the country to do so. In the collaboration, 'Byju's' will be able to use FIFA's resources to expand its reach and connect with football fans all around the world.

The football mega-event will take place in November 2022. "FIFA is dedicated to harnessing the power of football towards the goal of enacting positive societal change. We're delighted to be partnered with a company like Byju's, which is also engaging communities and empowering young people wherever they may be in the world," The News Minute quoted Kay Madati, FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer.

Representing India At A Global Stage

The edtech platform broke the news on their Twitter page by sharing a video. "This would make Byju's the first edtech brand to sponsor this prestigious event globally," said the caption, asking the netizens to stay tuned for further updates.


The Economic Times quoted founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran, "Sports is a big part of life and brings together people across the world. Just football inspires billions, we at Byju's hope to inspire the love of learning in every child's life through this partnership." In 2021, the platform decided to expand its reach by connecting with consumers in countries like the United States, UK, Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Mexico with what they call 'Byju's Future School'. Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) partnered with Byju's for Team India's jersey.

Expanding Its Consumer Reach

By collaborating with two big-wigs in global sport, the platform is aiming to expand its consumer bandwidth. However, it is not the only company to have partnered with a global event. Dream 11, a fantasy sports platform, secured a five-year deal with the famous Spanish football league called LaLiga. When 2022 began, Infosys extended its collaboration with Roland-Garros as the French Open's digital innovation partner, which will continue until 2026.

With Byju's being the first Indian firm to collaborate with FIFA, it is an achievement as the company will represent India on a global level. By expanding its reach, the platform wants to reach out to its Indian ex-pat consumers globally.

Also Read: Kalimpong's Residential Football Academy Pushes Young Girls To Dream Big

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
BYJU'S 
FIFA 
Football 
Qatar 

