'Bulli Bai' App Case: 21-Yr-Old Bengaluru Student Detained For Uploading Objectionable Images Of Muslim Women

The Mumbai Cyber Cell detained a 21-year-old student from Bengaluru during a search operation connected with the 'Bulli Bai' app that auctions pictures of Muslim women online. The accused was brought to Mumbai on Monday, January 3.

'Women For Sale'

There were original and morphed pictures of Muslim women, including journalists, activists, students and others, on the Bulli Baip app on hosting platform GitHub.

According to The Indian Express report, the matter came to light after a journalist filed a complaint with the Delhi Police that some unidentified people had uploaded her images on the webpage.

The original images were posted without prior permission and bombarded with lewd comments, specifically insulting Muslim women. The journalist said that women displayed were listed for 'auction' on the app.













Based on the journalist's complaint, the Delhi Police had registered an FIR under IPC section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).



How Police Nabbed Bengaluru Boy?

The 21-year-old is a second-year student pursuing civil engineering and was one of the four followers of the app. He had posted derogatory comments and doctored pictures on the application on his Twitter profile.

The police traced the accused through the IP address of the Twitter accounts that he used to upload the pictures. Senior officials told the media that investigation is underway, and it is yet to be found whether the boy was also involved in the app's development.

Complaints Poured In For 6 Months

Reportedly, the action has been taken six months after it was first reported. The Delhi and Noida had registered cases connected to photos of Muslim women being uploaded on the app.

FIR Against App Developers, Twitter Accounts

Further, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against the developers of 'Bulli Bai', and Twitter handles that promoted this application under sections 354-D (stalking of women), 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and other sections of the Information Technology Act.

Update on #BulliBai case:@MumbaiPolice has got a breakthrough.Though we cannot disclose the details at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation, I would like to assure all the victims that we are proactively chasing the culprits & they will face the law very soon. — Satej (Bunty) D. Patil (@satejp) January 3, 2022

The Delhi Minorities Commission called it a matter of concern and issued a notice to city police, asking for a development report to be submitted on January 10. The Commission said the interests of Muslim women needed to be protected, and the culprits must be punished.



