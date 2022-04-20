All section
Tender Ages Were Misused: Mumbai Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Bulli Bai App Case

Image Credits: Unsplash, Pixabay 

The Logical Indian Crew

'Tender Ages Were Misused': Mumbai Court Grants Bail To 3 Accused In Bulli Bai App Case

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  20 April 2022 9:42 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The three accused, namely Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal, were arrested after an FIR was filed in January 2022 once the controversial platform went viral.

In the' Bulli Bai' app case, a Mumbai court granted bail to three more people. The three students, namely Vishal Kumar Jha, Shweta Singh and Mayank Agarwal, were arrested due to their involvement in running the controversial platform known for auctioning Muslim women online as 'deals of the day' and targeting the community.

The students were granted bail because they were 'immature' and of a 'tender age.' The local court stated that their intellect and age were misused by the prime accused in the case and that their prospects would be 'ruined' if they spent their formative years in jail.

'Abused Tender Understanding And Immaturity'

KC Rajput, the magistrate in Bandra Court, granted bail to the three students on April 12. According to Bar and Bench, the accused had approached the court seeking bail, submitting that they were innocent and not connected with the malicious acts. The charge-sheet filed post-investigation showed that they committed no severe offence. Therefore, they should be given bail for their 'tender' age alone. A majority of the blame was passed down to the key perpetrators, Omkareshwar Thakur and Niraj Bishnoi.

However, the prosecutor contested the submission, claiming that the evidence collected till now points to the accused being responsible, threatening the country's secularity and integrity. After hearing both the arguments, the court concluded that the evidence was 'technical' in nature, so there was no way it could be tampered with. Further, they judged that Bishnoi and Thakur took advantage of their 'immaturity' to carry out the act laced with malicious intentions.

In light of this, the three students were granted bail. Apart from their 'young' age and 'immaturity', the Bandra court firmly believed that incarceration would adversely impact prospects in their formative years. Also, their parents are instructed to take their children for counselling sessions about norms of social behaviour and behaviour on social media platforms.

Also Read: "You've Arrested Wrong People": Twitter User Claims To Be 'Mastermind' Behind Bulli Bai App Case

Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
