UP Horror: 15-Yr-Old Bulandshahr Rape Survivor Dies Of Burn Injuries, Three Arrested

A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday, November 17, three months after she was raped. A relative and two friends of the accused, who is in jail, were arrested after the girl's father alleged that they had set her on fire.

The girl was being forced to withdraw the case by an uncle of the accused, Senior Superintendent of Police, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to a complaint filed by the girl on August 15, she was raped by a man who had come to her village to guard a mango orchard.

"The (rape) incident took place on August 15. The accused was arrested and he is still in jail. This morning, at 8 am, she came to the hospital with burn injuries. She was sent to Delhi for treatment where she died," the top cop said.

"Till 11 am, it was known that the girl set herself on fire. However, her family has alleged that she was set on fire by others...a fair investigation will be conducted. For now, three people have been arrested in the case," he added.

A video shot at the government hospital in Bulandshahr shows the teenager saying that she set herself on fire after threats from the family of the accused. However, the FIR filed by the woman's father mentions that the rape accused's family poured petrol on the woman and set her on fire.

यूपी में एक और बेटी का आख़िरी बयान। इस बार बुलंदशहर। pic.twitter.com/NE7gBJKlLZ — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) November 17, 2020

The police will now investigate both the angles.



Two policemen have been suspended for negligence in handling the case and two senior officers have already been dismissed from duty.

Also Read: Odisha: Class 6 Girl Walks 10 Km To File Complaint Against Dad Who Claimed Her Benefit