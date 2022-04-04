Mass Graves Found Near Kyiv; Ukraine Alleges 'Deliberate Massacre', Russia Denies

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russians of killing hundreds of civilians in the Bucha town near the country's capital Kyiv after a hasty retreat from the Russian forces. While demanding new G7 sanctions against aggressive Russia, the Minister wrote on Twitter that they aimed to eliminate as many Ukrainians as possible. The evidence of the disastrous attack on the Ukrainians came to light as the Russian forces retreated rapidly in the face of strong resistance by the Ukrainian troops. Politicians around the world showed solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's alleged actions.

Allegations Of A 'Mass Genocide'

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Associated Press reported. While the Ukrainian officials condemned Russian troops for a 'mass genocide', the Russian Defence Ministry has declined the allegations point-blank, calling it a provocation. Witnesses reported that Russian soldiers checked every building and got people out of the basements to check their phones for anti-Russian activity before shooting them. President Zelenskyy also said that the government would create a unique mechanism to bring to justice all the crimes committed by the Russian forces.

West Says Russia Must Pay For 'War Crimes'

The media attention to the report of the evidence caused the West to align with Ukraine and call for harsher sanctions against Moscow. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as "a punch in the gut," while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation. At the same time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock said that Russia must pay for its 'war crimes'. On the other hand, Russia requested that the U.N. Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what Moscow called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in Bucha.

Also Read: Karauli Violence: 13 Arrested, SIT Formed For Probe As Curfew Takes Shape