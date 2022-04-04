All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mass Graves Found Near Kyiv; Ukraine Alleges Deliberate Massacre, Russia Denies

Image Credit: Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Mass Graves Found Near Kyiv; Ukraine Alleges 'Deliberate Massacre', Russia Denies

Ratika Rana

Writer: Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

Others/World,  4 April 2022 7:51 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-04-04T13:22:30+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Ratika Rana

Digital Journalist

Her primary objective is to inform, promote, educate and cultivate readers through writing.

See article by Ratika Rana

The killing of civilians in the town of Bucha near the Ukrainian capital was a "deliberate massacre", Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Sunday, after the hasty retreat of Russian forces from the area.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused the Russians of killing hundreds of civilians in the Bucha town near the country's capital Kyiv after a hasty retreat from the Russian forces. While demanding new G7 sanctions against aggressive Russia, the Minister wrote on Twitter that they aimed to eliminate as many Ukrainians as possible. The evidence of the disastrous attack on the Ukrainians came to light as the Russian forces retreated rapidly in the face of strong resistance by the Ukrainian troops. Politicians around the world showed solidarity with Ukraine against Russia's alleged actions.

Allegations Of A 'Mass Genocide'

Ukrainian officials said the bodies of 410 civilians were found in Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Associated Press reported. While the Ukrainian officials condemned Russian troops for a 'mass genocide', the Russian Defence Ministry has declined the allegations point-blank, calling it a provocation. Witnesses reported that Russian soldiers checked every building and got people out of the basements to check their phones for anti-Russian activity before shooting them. President Zelenskyy also said that the government would create a unique mechanism to bring to justice all the crimes committed by the Russian forces.

West Says Russia Must Pay For 'War Crimes'

The media attention to the report of the evidence caused the West to align with Ukraine and call for harsher sanctions against Moscow. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken described the images as "a punch in the gut," while United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an independent investigation. At the same time, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baebock said that Russia must pay for its 'war crimes'. On the other hand, Russia requested that the U.N. Security Council convene on Monday to discuss what Moscow called a "provocation by Ukrainian radicals" in Bucha.

Also Read: Karauli Violence: 13 Arrested, SIT Formed For Probe As Curfew Takes Shape

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Ratika Rana
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Ratika Rana
Select A Tag 
Bucha Massacre 
Ukraine 
Russia 
European Union 
War 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X