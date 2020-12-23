Trending

'Consuming Farm Liquor ''Taadi'' Can Prevent Coronavirus', Claims BSP's UP Unit Chief

Addressing a party programme in UP's Rasra, the BSP leader claimed that 'taadi' has immunity power and even a drop of it is purer than Ganga's water.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   23 Dec 2020 3:41 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Rajath
Consuming Farm Liquor Taadi Can Prevent Coronavirus, Claims BSPs UP Unit Chief

Image Credit: Pixabay, NDTV

In a bizarre comment, Bahujan Samaj Party's Uttar Pradesh unit president Bheem Rajbhar said, "If people consume large quantities of farm liquor 'taadi', they will not be infected with COVID-19."

Addressing a party programme in UP's Rasra, the BSP leader claimed that 'taadi' has immunity power and even a drop of it is purer than Ganga's water.

"In the Rajbhar community, the upbringing of children is done by making them drink 'taadi'," Rajbhar said, adding ''Toddy is more sacred and pure than Ganga waters...it has great immunity-boosting quality...you (people) will not be infected from the virus if you drink it,'' Rajbhar said.

Attacking former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, he said, "Some people are trying to realise their vested interests by misleading people of the Rajbhar community. One should stay alert of these people. People of the community have got respect in the BSP."

Rajbhar, who made the absurd claim, failed to reveal the basis of his claims.

