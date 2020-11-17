'Yogi Govt, Centre 'Murdering' Constitution Democracy': Newly-Appointed UP BSP chief

The newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on November 16 accused the Yogi Adityanath government and the central government of "murdering" the country's Constitution and democracy.

Attacking the BJP government, Rajbhar claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2022 Assembly election.

Addressing BSP workers at the party office in Phephana, Rajbhar said that the BJP government is responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state and claimed that anarchy was prevailing everywhere.

"Almost everyday, there is murder, loot and incidents of rape. This proves that the rule of law in the state has ended", he said.

Rajbhar also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh now see BSP chief Mayawati as an alternative because the party believes in taking along every section of the society.

