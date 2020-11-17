Trending

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   17 Nov 2020 9:13 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Vinay Prabhakar | Creatives : Abhishek M
Yogi Govt, Centre Murdering Constitution Democracy: Newly-Appointed UP BSP chief

Image Credit: Bhim Rajbhar/Facebook, The Economic Times

The newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BSP chief Bhim Rajbhar on November 16 accused the Yogi Adityanath government and the central government of "murdering" the country's Constitution and democracy.

Attacking the BJP government, Rajbhar claimed that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati will become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after winning the 2022 Assembly election.

Addressing BSP workers at the party office in Phephana, Rajbhar said that the BJP government is responsible for the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state and claimed that anarchy was prevailing everywhere.

"Almost everyday, there is murder, loot and incidents of rape. This proves that the rule of law in the state has ended", he said.

Rajbhar also said that the people of Uttar Pradesh now see BSP chief Mayawati as an alternative because the party believes in taking along every section of the society.

Also Read: UP: BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi's Granddaughter Succumbs To Burn Injuries From Firecrackers

