Nurturing India's Talentforce: NIELIT's Role In North East's Digital Advancement

The Digital India FutureSKILLS Summit, organized by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and IT (NIELIT), was a testament to NIELIT's pivotal role in transforming the North East into a knowledge hub that aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a digital workforce hub for the world.

The summit organized by NIELIT in Guwahati, brought together esteemed dignitaries, industry leaders, academia, policymakers, and technology enthusiasts to discuss strategies for fostering future-ready talent for both India and the global community.

In today's digital-centric world, basic digital skills are essential for most jobs. By equipping youngsters with these skills, NIELIT is not only making them more employable across various sectors but also widening their job prospects and enhancing their career opportunities.

MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the booths set by startups at the Digital Future Skills Summit





NIELIT plays a crucial role in skill development pan India but it is making a change in the Northeast region. It operates as an autonomous scientific society under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India.

At the event, Dr Y Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT Guwahati, emphasized the significance of events like the Digital India Future Skills Summit and NICEDT-2024 in shaping a promising future. "NIELIT's vision of 'one youth, one technology' reflects our commitment to empowering the community towards self-reliance," he said.

Dr Y Jayanta Singh, Executive Director of NIELIT Guwahati speaking at the summit

Empowering The Northeast Region As Knowledge Hub

NIELIT offers both formal and non-formal sector courses and serves as a national examination body, accrediting institutes and organizations for non-formal sector course conduct. Additionally, it administers IT literacy programs for various state governments, facilitates recruitment examinations for numerous organizations, and possesses extensive experience in online examinations and third-party assessments.

Under its capacity-building initiatives, NIELIT executes projects in Information, Electronics, and Communication Technology (IECT), aiming to cultivate human resources at diverse levels, fostering employment and self-employment through quality and cost-effective training programs. Furthermore, it conducts IT literacy programs targeted at rural and underdeveloped areas nationwide.

Interaction with MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar at the stalls





L Lanuwabang, Director of NIELIT Kohima, expressed the significance of such summits as a remarkable opportunity for startups based in the North East region. He reiterated that the summit provided a platform for these startups to showcase their innovations to Hon'ble Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. "NIELIT's North East Capacity Building program, supported by MeitY, has already empowered 25 startups, and the summit further underscored our commitment to digital inclusivity and entrepreneurship in the region," said L Lanuwabang.

Skill development plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and facilitating the shift from informal to formal economies. Guided by the principles and values of decent work, skill development initiatives are essential for managing transformation effectively.



Enhancing The Digital Skills Of Youngsters

The National Policy on Skill Development is geared towards empowering individuals by enhancing their skills and knowledge, and acquiring nationally and internationally recognized qualifications. This empowerment enables access to decent employment opportunities, enhances India's competitiveness in the global market, and aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision for Digital India. PM Modi's vision is to harness the power of technology to drive inclusive growth, empower citizens, improve governance, and position India as a global leader in the digital economy.

Anurag Mazumdar, co-founder of The Logical Indian at the Digital Future Skills Summit





Anurag Mazumdar, the co-founder of The Logical Indian, moderated an engaging panel discussion on "Digital Skilling – India’s Talent for Global Workforce." He also reiterated the importance of nurturing skills among the youth of the Northeast and how NIELIT is playing a crucial role in doing so. "Media plays a pivotal role in disseminating information on skill development, empowering individuals with the knowledge and resources needed to thrive in today's dynamic workforce. Through impactful storytelling and informed reporting, we aspire to equip individuals with the knowledge of literacy programs by NIELIT," said Anurag Mazumdar.

As the organizing authority, NIELIT assumes a central role in advancing the Digital India Future Skills Summit's agenda. Leveraging its proficiency in training and certifying individuals within the information technology realm, NIELIT stands at the forefront of initiatives that resonate with the Digital India vision.

