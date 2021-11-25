All section
Bride In Gujarat Appears For University Exam In Wedding Attire, Prioritises Exam Over Wedding

The Logical Indian Crew

Gujarat,  25 Nov 2021 12:18 PM GMT  | Updated 2021-11-25T19:08:42+05:30

The date, as well as the morning muhurat of marriage, clashed with the exam

A wedding ceremony is typically one of the busiest days for a bride as they need to be involved in nearly numerous rituals, with the bride barely being able to pay attention to any other stuff. However, this bride from Gujarat's Rajkot opted to put her education ahead of her own wedding as she appeared for a university examination in full ethnic attire.

According to a report in The Times of India, Shivangi Bagthariya arrived at Shanti Niketan College in full bridal jewellery and a red sari to write her 5th-semester exam of Bachelor of Social Work (BSW).

As expected, video clips and photographs of her from the exam hall have gone massively viral on social media with netizens praising her dedication and commitment.

'Education Is Must For All'

The report further added that Shivangi appeared for the morning examination with her husband and later revealed that both the families had zero objection to her decision.

Bagthariya, while speaking to TOI, said: "As luck would have it, the date, as well as the morning muhurat of marriage, clashed with the exam."

"Education is a must for all, including women. Parents and girls should give importance to education. I asked my parents as well as my would-be husband's family to tweak the muhurat so I can take the exam.," she further added.

Meanwhile, a video clip showing Shivangi writing her exam was posted by 'Viral Bhayani' over on his verified Instagram handle.

The Back Story

Shivangi's husband, who accompanied her to the examination centre, also stated that when they got to know that their wedding is on the same day of her exam the first thought they had was to cancel the wedding.

However, the bride and her family opted to delay the wedding for a little while so that Shivangi could go and write her paper before getting involved with the wedding rituals later on in the day.

Also Read: Oral Sex With Minor Not 'Aggravated Sexual Assault' Under POCSO: Allahabad High Court

Rajkot 
Gujarat 
Education 

