New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

Christchurch Mosque shooter Brentor Tarrant has been sentenced to life in prison with no parole for his "wicked crime" on Thursday, August 27. Judge Camreon Mander punished the culprit for one of New Zealand's worst mass shootings.

29-year-old Australian white supermacist, Brenton Tarrant, has been charged with 51 murders, 40 counts of attempted murders and one charge of committing a terrorist act in the 2019 shooting rampage.

In March 2019, he began his homicidal activity at Al Noor Mosque. He was armed with semi automatic weapons and assault rifles. Breaking into the mosque during Friday prayers, he began firing at worshippers killing 44 innocent people. 35 of them were injured.

He immediately sped six KM and moved on to take seven more lives at Linwood Islamic Centre, wounding five others.He had begun planning for this mass murder in September 2017-- 18 months before the attack.

Prosecutors told the Court that Tarrant wanted to instill fear in those he described as "invaders" and he carefully planned the attacks to cause the massacre. During the entire affair, he ran for ammunition when he was confronted by a man, Abdul Aziz Wahabzadah, who fought by throwing a credit card machine at him, thus saving many lives.The people paraded the warrior on their shoulders after the sentencing.

He was on his way to the third scene in Ashburton when police stopped, slammed his car and arrested him without resistance.

After a four-day hearing, Brenton Tarrant became the first prison inmate who will never be eligible for parole."

The trauma of March 15 is not easily healed but today I hope is the last where we have any cause to hear or utter the name of the terrorist behind it," NDTV quoted New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as saying..

"He deserves to be a lifetime of complete and utter silence," she added.

Also Read: New Zealand Postpones General Elections To October As COVID-19 Cases Flare Up

