Caste discrimination
Image Credit: Twitter/ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Punjab: Six-Yr-Old Kid Who Fell Into 100-Feet-Deep Borewell In Hoshiarpur Dies

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing my UG 2nd year programme at Meenakshi College for Women. I am quite passionate about writing and I will put all my efforts while doing my writing work. I would like to increase my writing ability by this Internship as this is a great opportunity and I will try to do my level best.

See article by Noureen Begum

Punjab,  23 May 2022 7:34 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The kid was playing in a farm field and reportedly had climbed a borewell shaft after some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag, and when the boy sat on the bag, he fell into the borewell.

A son of migrant labour fell into a 100-feet deep borewell on May 22 and died in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district. The child fell inside the well at around 9 am and was later rescued at 6:30 pm. Identified as Hritik, the young child was rushed to a government hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and Indian army personnel had joined the rescue operation to save the six-year-old boy.

A report by the Indian Express stated that the kid was playing in a farm field and reportedly had climbed a borewell shaft after some stray dogs started chasing him. The borewell shaft was covered with a jute bag, and when the boy sat on the bag, he fell into the borewell. Children accompanying Hritik informed his parents about the incident.

Steps Taken By The Rescue Team

Volunteers and villagers arrived at the spot and tried to save the child boy by dropping a rope. They also arranged oxygen cylinders and JCBs before the arrival of civil and police officials. NDRF team, a team of doctors, were called by the villagers.

Army personnel from Uchchi Bassi military camp and the NDRF team from Pathankot started the rescue operation immediately. Oxygen was provided through the pipes, and a camera was also put inside to monitor the boy's condition. Simultaneously, JCBs were also pressed into service to dig a parallel tunnel. Several attempts were made to rescue the boy.

As he was stuck in the borewell, his survival seemed difficult. The local government hospital Dr Sunil Bhagat said that the body had turned blue and was stiff when he was brought to the hospital, reported Hindustan Times.

What Are The Actions Taken By Government On Borewell Incidents?

In recent times there have been a lot of incidents taking place on borewell deaths. Borewell incidents reveal that Haryana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have the highest number of incidents at 17.6% each. Since 2009, over 40 children have fallen into borewells, and, on average, 70% of conventional child rescue operation fails.

The government must work on the unclosed borewell to ensure children's safety. The unsealed borewells should be reported to government officials immodestly to stop the incidents from taking place. Random inspection has to be done for the abandoned wells, or a case should be filed against the respective authority.

In February 2010, the Supreme Court issued guidelines directing all borewell owners to notify the district magistrate concerned or equivalent authority to fill up abandoned borewells to the ground level. But still, there are several incidents taking place that the government should make a note of. Local authorities should also ensure that no abandoned borewells are uncapped and that the rig operators close down such wells.

Also Read: 10-Yr-Old Mumbai Girl Becomes Youngest Indian To Summit Everest Base Camp Situated At 5,364 Metres

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Noureen Begum
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
NDRF 
Punjab 
Indian Army 

